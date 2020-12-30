Global Smart Water and Wastewater Leak Detection Solutions Market 2020-2026: Growth Opportunities Based on Competitive Strategies, Competitive Landscape Dynamics, and Smart Value-Added Services

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Analytics and AI Boost Accuracy to Drive Global Smart Water and Wastewater Leak Detection Solutions Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Revenue from the global smart water and wastewater leak detection solutions market will grow from $1.23 billion in 2020 to $1.99 billion by 2026.

The study provides revenue forecasts from the base year of 2020 to 2026 for every region and offers a market breakdown of revenue generated by leak detection solutions and services for the water and wastewater segments, individually. Additionally, the analysis provides insights into disruptive technologies, growth opportunities based on competitive strategies, competitive landscape dynamics, and smart value-added services that could enhance growth for utilities. Throughout the study, key findings about the market are provided for the forecast period.

Stand-alone CCTV-based technology will gradually lose market share to multi-sensor smart probes during the forecast period. Satellite and drone-based leak detection solutions will witness high growth rates due to the ease in project implementation.

As the urbanization Mega Trend gains momentum, water infrastructure and resources are experiencing extreme stress across the globe. An expanded population density within cities has driven the need to develop policies and regulatory frameworks aimed at curbing water loss and improving water conservation.

The monetary loss caused by water leaks greatly hampers utilities' sustainability and resilience, yet aging pipelines are the most common cause for leaks in both water and wastewater environments. Moreover, the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic has revitalized adoption of leak detection solutions; customers are reminded that optimizing water availability is a sure way to meet the growing demand for private and public sanitation.

In the last 4 years, the leak detection market has witnessed a significant rate of innovation and digital transformation with the advancement of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) alongside cloud- or edge-based data analytics platforms. Cellular LPWAN technologies such as NB IoT and LTE-M are expected to enhance the growth and penetration of leak detection solutions, especially amongst advanced utilities in Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and North America (NA).

Globally, leak management as a service (LMAAS)/ technology as a service (TAAS) will become the most adopted business model, even as customers shift from procuring leak detection products to procuring leak detection services. Price sensitivity amongst customers in APAC, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LATAM) will play a key role in technology adoption.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5 Step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment - Market Overview

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Market Definitions

Key Market Players by Product Offering

Market Drivers and Restraints

3. Market Forecasts

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast by Solutions and Services

Revenue Forecast by Equipment

Revenue Forecast Discussion

4. North America

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast by Solutions and Services

Revenue Forecast by Equipment

Revenue Forecast Discussion

5. Europe

6. Middle East and Africa

7. Asia-Pacific

8. Latin America

9. Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning

Industry Mega Trends

Trends/Factors Impacting the Smart Water and Wastewater Leak Detection Solutions Market

Disruptive Technologies

Top Predictions for the Smart Water and Wastewater Leak Detection Solutions Market

10. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

11. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Disruptive Applications

Growth Opportunity 2 - Investment/M&A

Growth Opportunity 3 - New Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 4 - Business Models

Growth Opportunity 5 - Partnerships

12. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 6 - Upsell/Cross-Sell

Growth Opportunity 7 - Differentiation

13. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities Matrix

Growth Strategy and Implementation

14. Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritized Opportunities Through Implementation

Legal Disclaimer

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cfbra3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

