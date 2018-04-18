Global Smart Water Meters Markets 2015-2018 & 2024: Surging Popularity of Intelligent Buildings and Smart Cities of the Future Necessitates Installation of Smart Water Meters

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Water Meters in US$ Thousand.

The report profiles 70 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Smart Water Meters: Offering Tremendous Opportunities for Water Utilities to be Energy-Efficient, Engaged, Responsive, and Resilient

Major Growth Drivers Summarized

Key Risk Factors to be Addressed Prior to Smart Water Meters Deployment

Water: An Extremely Precious Natural Resource, Challenging to Manage, but Essential for Human Survival

Water: Global Availability and Usage Grid

Smart Meters Enhance Water Management Efficiency

The Evolution of the Smart Water Grid: Fundamental Factor Driving Market Penetration

Key Components of a Smart Water Grid: Brief Details of Component and their Smart System Application along with Problems Addressed

Smart Water Meters to Contribute towards Universal Access to Clean Water

Mounting Economic and Environment Challenges Drive the Need for Smart Water Networks

Growing Prominence of Smart Water Networks Boosts Demand for Smart Water Meters

Noteworthy Attributes of Smart Water Networks

Myriad Benefits of Smart Water Meters Drive Widespread Global Adoption

Better Water Conservation and Enhanced Savings

Reduction in Non-Revenue Water (NRW) Losses

Enhanced Operational Efficiency

Improved Asset Management

Provision of Actionable Intelligence

Enabling Modernization of Aging Infrastructure

Improved Customer Relationships

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries: Largest and the Fastest Growing Smart Water Meter Markets Worldwide

Developing Countries Offer Significant Market Growth Potential



2. COMPETITION

Itron, Elster, and Sensus Lead the Global Water Metering Technologies Market

Managed AMI Services Offer Lucrative Modernization Options to Water Utilities

Customized Marketing Strategies: The Need of the Hour for Building Awareness



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Investments in Digital Solutions by Water Utilities Worldwide Drive Strong Market Demand

Numerous Benefits for Water Utilities from Complete Automation of Operations

Smart Water Meters Witness Increasing Adoption among Utilities

Advanced Technologies and Enabling Solutions Drive Smart Water Metering Deployments

Investments in Digital Solutions Inevitable for Utilities, but High Costs are Key Deterrents

Recent Digital Technology Trends in the Water Metering Space

Floating Ball Technology (FBT)

AquaSense Technology

Advanced Metering Analytics (AMA)

ReadCenter AnalyticsPro & Enhanced ReadCenter Analytics

Cloud-Based Software

Managed Solutions

Proactive Customer Communications

Cellular Metering

Urgent Need to Make Smart Meters More Flexible, Reliable, and Efficient Drive Demand for IoT Technology in the Water Utility Industry

Internet of Things (IoT) Poised to Transform the Water Utilities Sector

Advantages of IoT Technology over Traditional Proprietary Water Networks

IoT-enabled Fixed Metering System Versus AMR/AMI in Water Meters

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

IoT-enabled Platforms

Despite Gains in Electric Utilities, Meter Data Management (MDM) Systems Yet to Find Acceptance by Water Utilities

Factors Limiting Adoption of MDMs

Interoperability Holds Key to Adoption

Surging Popularity of Intelligent Buildings and Smart Cities of the Future Necessitates Installation of Smart Water Meters

Smart Water Management: Increasingly Important for Smart Intelligent Buildings

Smart Water Meters to Make Major Contributions to Efficiency Levels in the Agricultural Sector

Stringent Regulations by Water Bodies and Governments Strengthen Market Prospects

Growing Demand for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Lends Traction to Market Growth

Expanding Global Population and the Resulting Need for Smart Water Infrastructure Benefits Market Growth

Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart Water Management Solutions

High Cost of Installation and Deployment

Sceptics Question Actual Value Realized through Smart Water Networks

Security and Reliability Concerns

Reliance on Battery Power Instead of Mains Supply

Slow Technological Advancement Limits Choice of Products

Lack of Flexible Demand Management Programs for Water



4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Pipeline Monitoring Technology Innovations

WATER 4.0: Automation and Digitization for Resource-Efficient Water Management

WATER 4.0: Digitization of Water Industry through Smart Water Meters

Blockchain Technology for Smart Water Meters

Smart Analytics

Low Power Satellite Communications: Enabling Smart Water Meters in Remote Locations to Transmit Data

Multi-functional, Intelligent, and Smart Water Meters Provide Water Services to Rural African Regions

Integration of Cellular Technology

Selecting a Suitable Cellular AMI Technology

Advantages of Water Meters with Cellular Connected Endpoints

Big Data Analytics

Cloud Computing and SaaS

Driblet: Technology that Self-Generates Energy for Operation

FLUID: An Intelligent Water Consumption Measuring Solution

Aquai Puck: A Smartphone Connected Water Consumption Reader

An Informatics Architecture for Smart Meters

Ultrasonic Technology in Water Meters

Other Noteworthy Innovative and Advanced Smart Water Solutions

WAVIoT SWM-1

Kamstrup flowIQ

Sensus iPERL

Buoy: Smart Water Device for the Home

AQtap: Smart Water ATM

KROHNE WATERFLUX: Smart Electromagnetic Water Meter

IBM Intelligent Water Management Software

T2 Virtual Network Solution

NGO and NVIEW from Neptune Technology Group

Mueller Systems' Mobile App mobileRDM

AmCoBi's AquaHawk Alerting Solution

Badger Meter's Smart Water Meter Solutions

Silver Spring Networks' IPv6 Network

Dynamic Flow Technologies' Microwave-based Water Meter

i20 Technology: Leveraging the IoT for Water Networks

Valve-Controlled Wireless Intelligent Water Meter by Minsen

SensusFlexNet Systems from Sensus and BAI



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Smart Meters: A Prelude

Features of a Smart Meter

Smart Meters vs. Conventional Meters

Smart Meters vs. Automatic Meter Reading

Smart Water Metering: An Evolutionary Scan

Water Meters

Types of Water Meters

Reading a Meter: The Evolution of Wireless Sensor Networks

Smart Water Metering: An Overview

Structure of a Smart Water Metering System

Meter Data Management Software

Application Software

Smart Endpoint

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Automated Meter Reading (AMR)

Smart Water Meters

Components of Smart Water Meters

Microcontroller Unit (MCU)

Meter Transceiver Unit (MXU)

Data Loggers

Radio Transmitters

Gateway

Classification of Smart Water Meters

Positive Displacement Meters

Velocity Meters

Fluidic Oscillator Water Meters

Ultrasonic Transit Time Water Meters

Electromagnetic Water Meters

Multi-Jet Water Meters

Single-Jet Water Meters



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS

Conservation Labs Introduces H2know Smart Water Meter

Badger Meter Introduces Dynasonics iSonic 4000 Flow Meter

Dropcountr Introduces HOME.es

WaterGroup Launches Australia's First NB-IoT Ultrasonic, Intelligent Water Meters

Kamstrup Introduces MULTICAL 21 with Sigfox Communication

ZTE Releases NB-IoT Based Smart Water Meters

Utility Systems Launches utiliMeter

Intellecy Launches Intellecy Smart Water Meter with Leak Protection

Badger Meter Introduces Two New Vortex Flow Meters

Badger Meter Introduces the Dynasonics U500w in-line Flow Meter



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

MPW Selects Sensus Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Solution

Xylem Acquires EmNet LLC

Kamstrup Opens Water Meter Manufacturing Facility in US

Aclara and SUEZ Partners to Deliver AMI and Smart Infrastructure Solutions

Chariot and SenRa to Deploy Smart Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Ultrasonic Water Meters

Hubbell Acquires Aclara

Itron Completes Acquisition of Silver Spring Networks (USA)

NWC Signs a Contract with Diehl Metering Germany for 450,000 Static Water Meters

Dewa Installs Smart Water Meters and Electricity Meters in Hatta

Itron Signs a Contract with WASAC to Modernize Water Metering System

Eleven-X Partners with QMC for Smart Water Meters Solutions

Ministry of Water and Sanitation of Ghana Signs a MoU with Kamstrup for the Supply of Smart Water Meters

Master Meter Enters into an Agreement with Watersmart to Enhance Customer Engagement Solutions

Diehl and NEC Europe Collaborates to Integrate the Metering Systems

Badger Meter to Acquire Assets of Carolina Meter & Supply

Huawei and Aichi Tokei Denki Verifies NB-IoT Technologies for Smart Water Metering

Thames Water to Offer Water Meter Solutions to Croydon Residents

Vitens Selected Honeywell to Supply Upto 600,000 V200P Water Meters

Li Ka-shing Buys Ista International GmbH

South West Water Extends Diehl Metering Contract

ADDC and Iskraemeco Enters into a New Smart Metering Project

Aclara Provides AMI Network and Installation Services to DC Water

Huizhong Stock and Hebei Telecom Signs NB-IoT Smart Water Meter/Heat Meter Business Cooperation Agreement

Badger Meter to Acquire D-Flow Technology AB

Pace Water System Improves Customer Service with Mueller Systems' AMI Network and Mi.Net System

Welsh Water Installs 250 New Digital Smart Meters

Silver Spring Networks Enters into an Agreement with Dewa to Provide Smart Grid Applications

Telefonica, Huawei and Kamstrup Deploys Smart Water Pilot Project in Chile

Aclara and SUEZ Enter into Partnership to Deliver AMI and Smart Infrastructure Solutions

AspenTech Announces PinnacleART as ISP for aspenONE APM Software Suite

QMC Partners with Alectra Energy Services to Deliver Water Meter Solutions

Senet Partners with Neptune Technology Group to Deliver Water Metering Solutions

Lakewood to Utilize FATHOM's Suite of Software and Managed Services Solutions

City of Raymondville Partners with Schneider Electric to Upgrade City Services

OWASA Installs 22,000 Meters as Part of a Mi.Net (AMI) Network

Leidos to Deliver Smart Grid Select Offering for Lansing Board of Water and Light

CORIX Selects IFS Field Service Management for Operations and Maintenance

Town of Okotoks to Deploy Sensus AMI Solution

Mueller Systems Teams Up with Senet to deliver Metering Infrastructure

City of Lakeland to Deploy Sensus Smart Gateway Sensor Interface

Middlesex Water Company Announces a $10.0 Million Water Infrastructure Project Replace

Stantec Acquires Inventrix

Washington Municipal Utilities to Deploy Sensus FlexNet Communication Network and Sensus Analytics

KUB Selects DragonWave's Harmony Enhanced MC

Stantec Signs an Agreement with EQT to Sell Innovyze

GMU to Deploy Sensus FlexNet Communication Network

City of Monroe Public Works Department Deploys Smart Water Technology from Sensus

Water-link Signs an Agreement with ENGIE Fabricom

Hydroko Joint Venture to Install Smart Meters in Antwerp

Youngstown Water Department Upgrades Water Meters, Communications Network with Sensus Technology



