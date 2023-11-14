Global Smart Windows Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030: Implementation of Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Fosters Multi-Billion Prospects

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Windows - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Windows Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Smart Windows estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Smart Windows market. It includes an assessment of recent, current, and future trends in Smart Windows sales, presented in US$ Thousand for the years 2022 through 2030, along with corresponding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) percentages.

Suspended Particle Devices (SPD), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.3% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electrochromic segment is estimated at 17% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report also delves into specific smart window technologies, such as Suspended Particle Devices (SPD), Electrochromic, Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC), and Other Technologies, offering annual sales data and percentage CAGR figures across different geographic regions. Finally, it summarizes the overall Smart Windows market analysis, encompassing annual sales in US$ Thousand for the years 2020 through 2030.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR



The Smart Windows market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Additionally, an 8-year perspective is provided, showcasing the distribution of value sales across regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World for the years 2023 and 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 10.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Smart Windows - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Growth in Global Smart Windows Market

Performance Snapshot of Major End-Use Markets

Automotive Sector

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Construction Sector

Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2021

Smart Windows: A Prelude

Smart Glass: A Growing Area of Interest

Types of Smart Windows

Market Outlook

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Growth Restraints

Suspended particle device (SPD) Glass Accounts for Major Share

Developed Markets Dominate, while Developing Markets Drive Growth

China : A Fast Growing Market for Smart Windows

: A Fast Growing Market for Smart Windows High Costs: A Major Issue

Competition

Market Witnesses Rising Investments and Increasing Patent Activity

Leading Smart Glass Windows Startups

Noteworthy Smart Window Solutions Worldwide: Brief Details of Product and Key Features

Research & Development: Need of the Hour to expand Market Adoption

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits Offered by Smart Glass Windows Drive Widespread Adoption in Architectural Applications

List of Exterior, Interior, and Projection Applications of Smart Glass in the Architectural Sector

Smart Windows Offers Several Benefits to Building Owners

Growing Concerns with Regard to Energy Loss Drive Demand for Switchable Smart Glass in Varied Applications

Aesthetics: The Fundamental Factor behind the Huge Popularity of Smart Windows

Implementation of Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Boosts Prospects

Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2025

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020, 2021 & 2022

Transportation: An Important Market for Smart Windows

Focus on Energy Efficiency, Better Fuel Economy, and Improved Vehicle Designs Drive Robust Demand

Self-Cleaning and Self-Repairing Applications Gain Momentum

Global Automotive Smart Glass Market by Technology (2015 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Active Self-Dimming Windows, Device-Embedded Glass, Smart Mirrors, and Others

Self-Tinting in Automobile Windows : An Insight

Lightweight Smart Glass: First-Choice Materials in Connected Cars

Smart Windows Seek Opportunities in Self-Driving Cars

Global Autonomous-Ready Vehicles Net Additions in Thousands: 2019 and 2024

Recovery in Automobiles Production: An Important Opportunity Indicator

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Monthly New Vehicle Sales in the US: Jan 2020 - Feb 2021

- Proliferation of Electric Vehicles to Help Smart Glass Find Mainstream Adoption

Number of EVs on Road Worldwide by Type (In Million Units) for the Years 2019 and 2022

Spiraling Electricity Usage and Resulting Energy Costs Spur Demand for Automatic Tinting Windows in the Building Sector

Global Energy Consumption by Sector (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Energy Consumption for Buildings, Commercial, Industrial, Transportation, and Others

Smart Windows in Aircrafts Enable Efficient Management of Light and Glare

Growing Focus on Enhancing Consumer Experience at Airports to Drive Smart Window Installations

Impact of COVID-19 on Airlines and Airports

Global Airlines & Airports Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Expected Losses in Global Aviation Industry (In US$ Billion)

Global Announced Airport Infrastructure Projects Value in US$ Billion by Region

Smart Glass for Smart Yachts: A Potential Growth Avenue

Sales of Superyachts in Units for the Years 2015 and 2022

Superior Attributes of Active Smart Glass Promote Higher Growth than Passive Types

Comparison of Active Smart Glass Technologies

Electrochromics and SPD: Leading Smart Glass Technologies

PDLC Active Smart Glass: An Alternative to PDLC Active Smart Glass Penetration Marred by Limited Capabilities

Smart Glass Innovation and Advancements

Nanotechnology Brings Hope to Help Buildings See Green through Smart Windows

Water-Repellant & Ventilation Options

Smart Window with Potential to Regulate & Harness Solar Energy for Energy-Efficient Buildings

Near-UV Light Absorbing Smart Windows

Innovative Smart Glass Solutions that Substitute Electronic Window Shades

Triboelectrics-Powered Smart Windows

Electricity-Free Smart Window

Smart Windows with Wide-angle Antireflection and Broadband Functionalities

Wi-Fi Compatible Smart Windows

Novel Smart Window Technology to Control Light and Heat Flow

Microgels to Replace Hydrogels in Smart Windows

Mobile App for Tinting Windows through Smartphones

Universal Smart Window Coating

Dye Sensitized Solar Cell (DSSC) Integrated Smart Window

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 77 Featured)

Eastman Chemical Company

AGC Inc.

Innovative Glass Corporation

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.

Deceuninck NV

China Glass Holdings Ltd.

EControl-Glas GmbH & Co. KG

Heliotrope Technologies

Atrium Windows and Doors, Inc.

ChromoGenics AB

Inwido AB

Brite Hellas S.A.

eLiteERP

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

