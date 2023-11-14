Global Smart Windows Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030: Implementation of Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Fosters Multi-Billion Prospects

14 Nov, 2023, 13:15 ET
Global Smart Windows Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Smart Windows estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Smart Windows market. It includes an assessment of recent, current, and future trends in Smart Windows sales, presented in US$ Thousand for the years 2022 through 2030, along with corresponding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) percentages.
Suspended Particle Devices (SPD), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.3% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electrochromic segment is estimated at 17% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The report also delves into specific smart window technologies, such as Suspended Particle Devices (SPD), Electrochromic, Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC), and Other Technologies, offering annual sales data and percentage CAGR figures across different geographic regions. Finally, it summarizes the overall Smart Windows market analysis, encompassing annual sales in US$ Thousand for the years 2020 through 2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR
The Smart Windows market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Additionally, an 8-year perspective is provided, showcasing the distribution of value sales across regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World for the years 2023 and 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 10.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Smart Windows - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
- COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Growth in Global Smart Windows Market
- Performance Snapshot of Major End-Use Markets
- Automotive Sector
- Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Construction Sector
- Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2021
- Smart Windows: A Prelude
- Smart Glass: A Growing Area of Interest
- Types of Smart Windows
- Market Outlook
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Key Growth Restraints
- Suspended particle device (SPD) Glass Accounts for Major Share
- Developed Markets Dominate, while Developing Markets Drive Growth
- China: A Fast Growing Market for Smart Windows
- High Costs: A Major Issue
- Competition
- Market Witnesses Rising Investments and Increasing Patent Activity
- Leading Smart Glass Windows Startups
- Noteworthy Smart Window Solutions Worldwide: Brief Details of Product and Key Features
- Research & Development: Need of the Hour to expand Market Adoption
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Myriad Benefits Offered by Smart Glass Windows Drive Widespread Adoption in Architectural Applications
- List of Exterior, Interior, and Projection Applications of Smart Glass in the Architectural Sector
- Smart Windows Offers Several Benefits to Building Owners
- Growing Concerns with Regard to Energy Loss Drive Demand for Switchable Smart Glass in Varied Applications
- Aesthetics: The Fundamental Factor behind the Huge Popularity of Smart Windows
- Implementation of Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Boosts Prospects
- Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2025
- Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020, 2021 & 2022
- Transportation: An Important Market for Smart Windows
- Focus on Energy Efficiency, Better Fuel Economy, and Improved Vehicle Designs Drive Robust Demand
- Self-Cleaning and Self-Repairing Applications Gain Momentum
- Global Automotive Smart Glass Market by Technology (2015 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Active Self-Dimming Windows, Device-Embedded Glass, Smart Mirrors, and Others
- Self-Tinting in Automobile Windows : An Insight
- Lightweight Smart Glass: First-Choice Materials in Connected Cars
- Smart Windows Seek Opportunities in Self-Driving Cars
- Global Autonomous-Ready Vehicles Net Additions in Thousands: 2019 and 2024
- Recovery in Automobiles Production: An Important Opportunity Indicator
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Monthly New Vehicle Sales in the US: Jan 2020 - Feb 2021
- Proliferation of Electric Vehicles to Help Smart Glass Find Mainstream Adoption
- Number of EVs on Road Worldwide by Type (In Million Units) for the Years 2019 and 2022
- Spiraling Electricity Usage and Resulting Energy Costs Spur Demand for Automatic Tinting Windows in the Building Sector
- Global Energy Consumption by Sector (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Energy Consumption for Buildings, Commercial, Industrial, Transportation, and Others
- Smart Windows in Aircrafts Enable Efficient Management of Light and Glare
- Growing Focus on Enhancing Consumer Experience at Airports to Drive Smart Window Installations
- Impact of COVID-19 on Airlines and Airports
- Global Airlines & Airports Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Expected Losses in Global Aviation Industry (In US$ Billion)
- Global Announced Airport Infrastructure Projects Value in US$ Billion by Region
- Smart Glass for Smart Yachts: A Potential Growth Avenue
- Sales of Superyachts in Units for the Years 2015 and 2022
- Superior Attributes of Active Smart Glass Promote Higher Growth than Passive Types
- Comparison of Active Smart Glass Technologies
- Electrochromics and SPD: Leading Smart Glass Technologies
- PDLC Active Smart Glass: An Alternative to PDLC Active Smart Glass Penetration Marred by Limited Capabilities
- Smart Glass Innovation and Advancements
- Nanotechnology Brings Hope to Help Buildings See Green through Smart Windows
- Water-Repellant & Ventilation Options
- Smart Window with Potential to Regulate & Harness Solar Energy for Energy-Efficient Buildings
- Near-UV Light Absorbing Smart Windows
- Innovative Smart Glass Solutions that Substitute Electronic Window Shades
- Triboelectrics-Powered Smart Windows
- Electricity-Free Smart Window
- Smart Windows with Wide-angle Antireflection and Broadband Functionalities
- Wi-Fi Compatible Smart Windows
- Novel Smart Window Technology to Control Light and Heat Flow
- Microgels to Replace Hydrogels in Smart Windows
- Mobile App for Tinting Windows through Smartphones
- Universal Smart Window Coating
- Dye Sensitized Solar Cell (DSSC) Integrated Smart Window
