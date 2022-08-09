Global Smart Workplace Solutions and Integrated Workplace Management Systems Market Report 2022-2027: WFH and IoT based Automation is Rapidly Transforming the Smart Workplace

Aug 09, 2022, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Workplace Solutions and Integrated Workplace Management Systems Market by Technology, Connectivity, Applications, Device Type, Service Delivery Models, and Industry Verticals 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an analysis of the smart workplace including market trends, growth drivers, market challenges, leading companies, solutions, applications, and services. The report analyzes market segments by categories, product and services, connectivity and communication technology, and regions, providing forecasts from 2022 to 2027.
The report also analyzes smart workplace solution providers with specific market recommendations. In addition, the report evaluates IWMS technology and applications with an assessment of business opportunities and market outlook. The report forecasts include the smart workplace market by technology, connectivity type, applications, device type, service delivery methods, and industry verticals.
The smart workplace is characterized as one that provides a safer, more comfortable, and productive work environment. Intelligent work is closely associated with intelligent buildings and smart facilities. In this context, it is related to various building automation solutions including smart lighting, smart security (such as access control via biometrics), intelligent HVAC systems, and more. Next-generation smart workplaces will include advanced technologies such as detection systems to determine the presence of employees for workspace optimization.
While closely tied to smart buildings, it is important to note that the smart workplace is not tied to only a building space as remote work includes home workers, telecommuting, and work while traveling. Accordingly, a larger definition of the smart workplace includes technologies and solutions to enable more efficient and effective workflow and other business operation considerations.
A broader definition of "smart workplace" takes into consideration those technologies and solutions that provide process improvement, workflow improvement, internal and external supply chain management optimization, visibility into product/service usage, opportunities for moving from products to services in an "as a Service" model, intelligent worker monitoring, data analytics, control of the entire Product Life Cycle (PLM), and more.
One of the most important solutions to optimize the smart workplace is to deploy an Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS), which represents a combination of five separate modules (1) Property Management, (2) Facility and Space Management, (3) Maintenance Management, (4) Sustainability and Energy Management, and (5) Technology Management. With IWMS solutions, enterprise organizations are able to optimize asset utilization, energy consumption, technology deployment, building, and infrastructure efficiency, and overall workplace productivity to gain substantial savings in CAPEX and OPEX.
In terms of market developments since the last version of this report, the COVID-19 pandemic has served as a major catalyst for workplace evolution as employees and contractors have been forced to work remotely. This has tested corporate IT and facilities staff in terms of enterprise ability to cope with a highly distributed workforce while a minimal amount of essential staff occupies core business facilities.
Lessons learned from these few months have reinforced the long-held view of the author that the smart workplace ecosystem is much more than just smart buildings or other facilities such as warehouses. The smart workplace is indeed the sum of all assets, production, and processes. This includes core buildings and related infrastructure, inter-facility assets, and mobile/remote employees, and their communications and collaboration tools.
Select Report Findings
- The North American integrated smart workplace management application market will reach $923M by 2027
- The global smart workplace market in the transportation and Logistics vertical will reach $5.89B by 2027
- Retrofitting existing buildings to accommodate the smart workplace will be a $26.1B global opportunity by 2027
- The majority of investment in the smart workplace is through large corporations but the growth rates for medium-sized business is much higher
Smart Workplace Solutions and Integrated Workplace Management Systems Market Dynamics
Smart Workplace Opportunities and Challenges
Market Opportunities
- Connected Devices: Wearable, Smartphone, and Humanoid Robots
- Automation Services, Energy Efficient Applications, and IoT
- Mobile Edge Computing and Enterprise Services
- Broadband Wireless and Collaborative Work
- M2M Communication and AI Capabilities
- Advanced Commerce Technologies
- Unified Communication and Cloud Computing
- Employee Empowerment
- Transforming Knowledge Work
- Remote Industrial Operation
- Virtualization Services
- Smart Grid Technology
Issues to Consider and Potential Threats
- Enterprise Security Risks for Data, Information, and Infrastructure
- BYOD and Privacy Risks
- Platform and Infrastructure Diversity
- Human-Machine Interaction
- COTS Electronic Devices
Overview
- Defining the Smart Workplace
- Transition to Agile Workplace
- Smart Workplace Outcome
- Impact on Businesses and Employees
- Creation of Smart Workplace Environment
Smart Workplace Ecosystem
Important Market Segments
- Workplace Product and Integrated Systems
- Workplace Transformation Services
- Integrated Workplace Management Systems
Ecosystem Players
- Platform and Automation Solution Providers
- OEM Providers
- Networking and Infrastructure Solution Providers
- Security and Analytics Solution Providers
- Connectivity and Service Providers
- System Aggregators
- Enterprise End Users
Facility Management and Life-Cycle Cost Analysis
- Facility Management Components
- Facility Management Cost Metrics
- Facility Management Cost Structure
- Facility Management Savings Structure
Traditional Office vs. Software Driven Automation
- Enterprise SaaS Adoption
- SaaS Solution Costs
- Smart Workplace Job Market
Conclusions and Recommendations
- Foundational Considerations
- Smart Workplace Principles
- Smart Workplace Creation
- Smart Workplace Business Strategy
- Building Automation Stakeholder
- Corporate Real Estate Management and Facility Management
- Collaborative Workforce Management
- Organization Wide Synergy
Company Analysis
- ABB Ltd.
- Cisco Systems
- Crestron Electronics
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Lutron Electronics
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- United Technologies Corporation
- Smart Office Solutions
- Telkom SA Soc Ltd.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Ingersoll-Rand Inc.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Acuity Brands Inc.
- General Electric
- OSRAM Licht AG
- Philips Lumileds
- Axis Communications AB
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- NICE Systems Ltd.
- RavenWindow
- Research Frontiers
- SAGE Electrochromics Inc.
- ATOSS Software AG
- Kronos Incorporated
- Panasonic Corporation
- Samsung Electronics
- Whirlpool Corporation
- AB Electrolux
- Haier Group Corporation
- Miele
- Reflexis Systems Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Gree Electric Appliances Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Advanced Lighting Technologies Inc.
- Emerson Electric Company
- Toshiba Corporation
- Midea Group
- Lennox International Inc.
- Nortek
- Paloma Industries Ltd.
- Vaillant Group
- Bridgelux Inc.
- Cree Inc.
- Dialight PLC
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.
- MLS Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.
- Anixter International
- ASSA ABLOY Group
- AxxonSoft
- FLIR Systems
- Genetec
- ChromoGenics
- Diamond Glass
- EControl-Glas GmbH & Co. KG
- Gesimat GmbH
- Intelligent Glass
- Heliotrope Technologies
- Pleotint LLC
- Polytronix Inc.
- Scienstry
- Vista Window Company
- StarHub
- Elisa Corporation
- The SMART Workplace
- NEC Corporation
- Telus Communications
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
- CONDECO
- WRLD3D
- CBRE
- Virtual Operations
- JLL
- Accenture PLC
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- DXC Technology
- IBM Corporation
- NTT DATA Corporation
- Atos Se
- Capgemini SE
- Cognizant
- HCL Technologies Limited
- Citrix Systems Inc.
- Wipro Limited
- Unisys Corporation
- Infosys Limited
- Intel Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Trimble Inc.
- Planon Corporation
- Accruent LLC
- ARCHIBUS Inc.
- NJW Limited
- Indus Systems Inc.
- FM: Systems Inc.
- iOFFICE Corporation
