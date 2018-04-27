Global Smartphone-based Automotive Infotainment System Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Abalta Technologies, AllGo Embedded Systems, Alphabet, Apple, Car Connectivity Consortium & Ford

DUBLIN, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Smartphone-based Automotive Infotainment System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smartphone-based Automotive Infotainment System Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.20% during the period 2017-2022.
Global Smartphone-based Automotive Infotainment System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Smartphone-based automotive infotainment system runs on a smartphone, but the display is on the car dashboard, which can be either a touch screen interface or voice recognition-based (also called as the hands-free interface).
According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is smartphone-based automotive infotainment systems provide low-cost navigation solution. One trend that is affecting the market is surge in analytics for consumer behaviour. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is development of low-cost solutions like Drivemode system.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the Key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- Abalta Technologies
- AllGo Embedded Systems
- Alphabet
- Apple
- Car Connectivity Consortium
- Ford Motor Company
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Automotive infotainment
- Automotive infotainment services
- Regulatory framework
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Comparison by technology
- MirrorLink – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- CarPlay – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Android Auto – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Surge in analytics for consumer behavior
- Rental companies adopting smartphone-based platform to attract customers
- Accelerating demand from emerging markets
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nb2m2m/global?w=5
