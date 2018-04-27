Global Smartphone-based Automotive Infotainment System Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Abalta Technologies, AllGo Embedded Systems, Alphabet, Apple, Car Connectivity Consortium & Ford

The Global Smartphone-based Automotive Infotainment System Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.20% during the period 2017-2022.



Global Smartphone-based Automotive Infotainment System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Smartphone-based automotive infotainment system runs on a smartphone, but the display is on the car dashboard, which can be either a touch screen interface or voice recognition-based (also called as the hands-free interface).



According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is smartphone-based automotive infotainment systems provide low-cost navigation solution. One trend that is affecting the market is surge in analytics for consumer behaviour. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is development of low-cost solutions like Drivemode system.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the Key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Key vendors

Abalta Technologies

AllGo Embedded Systems

Alphabet

Apple

Car Connectivity Consortium

Ford Motor Company

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Automotive infotainment

Automotive infotainment services

Regulatory framework

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Comparison by technology

MirrorLink – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

CarPlay – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Android Auto – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by technology

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Surge in analytics for consumer behavior

Rental companies adopting smartphone-based platform to attract customers

Accelerating demand from emerging markets

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

