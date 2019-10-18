Global Smartphones Market Report 2019-2025: Shipments are Projected to Grow by 230+ Million Units
Oct 18, 2019, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smartphones - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Smartphones market worldwide is projected to grow by 231 Million Units, driven by a compounded growth of 2.1%. Android, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.2%.
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 1.4 Billion Units by the year 2025, Android will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 9.2 Million Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 6.8 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Android will reach a market size of 90.2 Million Units by the close of the analysis period.
As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately 63.2 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Apple, Inc.
- ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.
- Celkon Impex Pvt., Ltd.
- Cosmic Technologies, Inc. - Cherry Mobile
- Digicel Group
- Fujitsu Mobile Communications Limited
- Gionee Communication Equipment Co., Ltd.
- Google LLC
- HTC Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Intex Technologies (India) Ltd.
- Karbonn Mobiles
- Kyocera Communications, Inc.
- Lava International Ltd.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- LG Electronics, Inc.
- Micromax Informatics Ltd.
- Motorola Mobility LLC
- Olive Telecom
- OnePlus
- Oppo Electronics Corporation
- Orange SA
- Panasonic Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sony Mobile Communications, Inc.
- Spice Mobility Ltd.
- TCL Corporation
- Vodafone Group PLC
- Xiaomi (Mi Global)
- ZTE Corporation
