Global Smartwatch Market Insights (2020-2030) by Product Type, Operating System, User Gender, Age Group, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smartwatch Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Operating System, User Gender, Age Group, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global smartwatch market is expected to grow by 21.5% annually in the forecast period and reach $109.76 billion corresponding to an annual sale of 722.12 million units in 2030.

In this report, 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2030. The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smartwatch market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smartwatch market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Operating System, User Gender, Age Group, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region.



Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Extension

Standalone

Classical

Based on Operating System, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

WatchOS

Tizen

Android

Real-time Operating System (RTOS)

Other Operating Systems

Based on User Gender, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Men

Women

Based on Age Group, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Age <_8__li>

Age 18-24

Age 25-34

Age 35-44

Age 45-54

Age >55

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Online

Offline

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Wellness

Sports

Medical and Healthcare

Personal Assistance

Other Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , and Sri Lanka )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , The Netherlands , Denmark , Austria , Norway , Sweden , Poland , Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , and Romania )

( , UK, , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S. and Canada )

(U.S. and ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Rest of Latin America )

( , , , Rest of ) RoW ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, South Africa )

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Product Type, Operating System, and Application over the study years (2019-2030) are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global smartwatch market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (extra companies can be added upon request):

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Connected Device Ltd.

Fitbit, Inc.

Google Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Neptune Pine

Pebble Technology Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Razer Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Sony Corporation

Timex Group Inc.

Xiaomi

