Global Smokeless Tobacco Market 2018-2022 - Growing Smoking Cessation Rates Worldwide / New Product Launches / Growing Trend of Online Retailing

The "Global Smokeless Tobacco Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smokeless Tobacco Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.63% during the period 2018-2022.

Global smokeless tobacco market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of dipping, chewing, and other smokeless tobacco products.

One trend affecting this market is the growing smoking cessation rates worldwide. Consumers who are trying to quit the habit of smoking are increasingly gravitating toward the use of snus and tobacco chewing gums as an alternative to smoking.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rise in the number of mergers and acquisitions. The big players are known to acquire smaller players to expand their market presence and gain access to new technologies at a relatively lower cost.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is health issues associated with smokeless tobacco products such as snus, chewing tobacco, and heat not burn tobacco products.

Key vendors

Altria Group

British American Tobacco

Imperial Brands

Japan Tobacco

Philip Morris International Management

Swedish Match

