Global Smokeless Tobacco Market 2018-2022 - Growing Smoking Cessation Rates Worldwide / New Product Launches / Growing Trend of Online Retailing
10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Smokeless Tobacco Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smokeless Tobacco Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.63% during the period 2018-2022.
Global smokeless tobacco market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of dipping, chewing, and other smokeless tobacco products.
One trend affecting this market is the growing smoking cessation rates worldwide. Consumers who are trying to quit the habit of smoking are increasingly gravitating toward the use of snus and tobacco chewing gums as an alternative to smoking.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rise in the number of mergers and acquisitions. The big players are known to acquire smaller players to expand their market presence and gain access to new technologies at a relatively lower cost.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is health issues associated with smokeless tobacco products such as snus, chewing tobacco, and heat not burn tobacco products.
Key vendors
- Altria Group
- British American Tobacco
- Imperial Brands
- Japan Tobacco
- Philip Morris International Management
- Swedish Match
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Global dipping tobacco market
- Global chewing tobacco market
- Global other smokeless tobacco product market
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- US
- India
- Sweden
- Norway
- Canada
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing smoking cessation rates worldwide
- New product launches
- Growing trend of online retailing
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k3fg9l/global_smokeless?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article