Global Smoothies Market 2019-2024 - Market is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 6.98%

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smoothies Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)" report

Global Smoothies Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% by 2024, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

Smoothies are basically thick shake beverage prepared with, fresh fruit, as well as, other ingredients like yogurt, milk, almond milk, coconut milk, sherbet, etc. The smoothie market segment is flourishing in the developed, as well as, emerging markets.

Smoothies consist of high dietary fiber content making them healthier than fruit juice. The increasing health consciousness and growing demand for convenience and value are factors that are encouraging consumers to opt for smoothies and smoothie bowls.

Scope of the Report



Global Smoothies Market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on the product, the market is segmented fruit-based smoothies and dairy-based smoothies. Fruit-based smoothies hold the largest market share and is also expected to b the fastest growing segment in the smoothies market. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, restaurants, smoothie bars, convenience stores, and others.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Consumption of Healthy Beverages



Smoothies which include a large serving of fruits and vegetables are recommended as a healthy diet. Also, an increasing number of health-conscious people, changing lifestyle and food habits and health benefits driving the growth of the smoothies market. Moreover, the consumption habits of people, nowadays, includes meal skipping and using other snack foods as substitutes.



The carbohydrate intake, when smoothies made without sugar, is very less; thus, the reason most gym trainers recommend it to people wanting to lose weight, therefore smoothies are perfect meal replacement food products, as they are healthier than other snack options, taste good and offer convenience and portability.



North America Holds the Major Share in Smoothies Market



North America dominates the healthy smoothies market followed by Asia Pacific region. The United States has the major consumption of healthy smoothies ingredients, owing to a busy lifestyle and deteriorating health conditions in this region. Moreover, increasing health consciousness and busy lifestyle has shifted the consumers for convenient food in countries like India and China, healthy growth is expected in the healthy smoothies market in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, high focus on organic smoothies and high-fiber healthy smoothies with added health benefits over conventional smoothies are likely to uplift the market for healthy smoothies at the global level.



Competitive Landscape



The most active companies in the market include key players, such as Bolthouse Farms, Jamba Juice Company, MTY Food Group, Smoothie King, Tropical Smoothie Caf, Ella's Kitchen Ltd, Barfresh Food Group, and Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Fruit-based

5.1.2 Dairy-based

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Restaurants

5.2.3 Smoothie Bars

5.2.4 Convenience Stores

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Bolthouse Farms

6.3.2 Jamba Juice Company

6.3.3 MTY Food Group

6.3.4 Smoothie King

6.3.5 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

6.3.6 Ella's Kitchen Ltd

6.3.7 Barfresh Food Group

6.3.8 Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zdvn22



