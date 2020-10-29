Global Smoothies Market Report 2020: Smoothie Market Turns Attention to Address the Unique Needs of Millennials
DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smoothies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Smoothies Market to Reach $34.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smoothies estimated at US$20.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Fruit-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$15.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dairy-based segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
The Smoothies market in the U. S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
Other Product Types Segment to Record 6.9% CAGR
In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Smoothies - Promising Health Benefits to Drive Market Growth
- Smoothie Market - Key Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell
- Recent Market Activity
- Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Economies to Lead Future Growth
- Functional Smoothies Market - Positioned for Growth
- Fruit-Based Smoothies Dominate the Market
- Innovative, Healthy, and Fortified Smoothies Flood the Market
- Organic and Non-GMO Smoothies to Witness Significant Growth
- High-Sugar Content, High Prices & Changing Consumer Tastes - Challenges Confronting Smoothies Market
- Competitive Scenario
- Product Differentiation - Critical Strategy for Success
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Smoothies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (USA)
- Bolthouse Farms, Inc. (USA)
- Boost Juice (Australia)
- Crussh Fit Food & Juice Bar (UK)
- Ella's Kitchen (Brands) Ltd (UK)
- Innocent Ltd. (UK)
- Jamba Juice Company (USA)
- Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies (USA)
- Naked Juice Company (USA)
- Orange Julius of America (USA)
- Planet Smoothie (USA)
- Red Mango, Inc. (USA)
- Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies (USA)
- Smoothie King Franchises, Inc. (USA)
- Surf City Squeeze (USA)
- Stonyfield Farm, Inc. (USA)
- Suja Life, LLC (USA)
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Smoothie Market Turns Attention to Address the Unique Needs of Millennials
- Customization Tops the List
- Healthy Smoothies Market - Additional Health Benefits Drive Demand
- Inherent Health Benefits of Smoothies to Drive Market Growth
- Smoothie Blends with Premium Ingredients - How Healthy Are They?
- Higher Fiber Content in Smoothies Makes the Category More Promising than Juices
- Juices Vs Smoothies - An Unending Debate
- Hectic Lifestyles Trigger On-the-Go Smoothie Consumption
- Smoothies Emerge as Ideal Meal Replacements
- Smoothie Bowls - The Next Big Trend in Healthy Foods Space
- Consumers Show Inclination for Superfood Smoothies
- Supercharged Green Juice & Smoothie Diet - The Latest Fad
- Frozen Smoothies Market: Enhancing Shelf Life of Smoothies
- Yogurt Smoothie Market - A Promising Market
- Green Smoothies - Are Health Benefits Just Hype?
- How Real is the Health Risk Associated with Smoothies?
- Rapid Growth of Juice & Smoothie Bar Franchises
- Smoothies Increasingly Making their Way into Restaurant Menus
- Traditional Foodservice Operators & Juice Bars Looking to Transform into Smoothie Outlets
- Smoothie Blending - An Attractive Proposition for C-Stores
- Megatrends with Significant Implications for Smoothies Market
- Expanding Middle Class Population and Rising Disposable Incomes Offer Increased Growth Prospects
- Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth
- Packaging Innovations Facilitate Vendors to Expand Customer Base
- New, Innovative Sans Bottle for Preserving Juices and Smoothies
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
