Global Snack Bars Market Report 2020: Market Accounted for $21.88 Billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach $42.34 Billion by 2027
Oct 30, 2020, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Snack Bars - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Snack bars Market accounted for $21.88 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $42.34 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
Increasing awareness about health and fitness and resultant predilection for healthy snack products are the major factors propelling market growth. However, high initial investments and marketing costs are restraining the growth of the market.
Snack bars are nourishing and high-calorie content which is frivolous and easy to carry well-liked snack food. The snack bars are often collective with corn or honey syrup and are condensed to form a bar that makes it easy to carry packed lunches, hiking, or other outdoor activities. Various prominent flavor components for plant-based snack bars include beet, spirulina, peanut butter, orange, brownie, and red berry.
Based on the distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the growth of the organized retail sector; moreover, shelf spacing is growing which is likely to provide well-built visibility and accessibility of customer products. Attractive box packaging and discounts offered by these stores are also likely to contribute to the segment growth.
By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the command for healthy foods. Snack and cereal bar manufacturers in the region are effectively gathering the increasing consumer demand for nutritious dietary snacks. Due to the high competition in the snack bars market in North America, manufacturers are launching variants of snack bars to differentiate their products in the market.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Snack Bars Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Breakfast Bars
5.3 Energy and Nutrition Bars
5.4 Fruit Bars
5.5 Cereal Bars
5.5.1 Granola/Muesli Bars
6 Global Snack Bars Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Vegetarian Protein Bars
6.3 Gluten Free Protein Bars
7 Global Snack Bars Market, By Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Offline Distribution
7.2.1 Convenience Stores
7.2.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarket
7.2.3 Retail Stores
7.2.4 Department Store
7.2.5 E commerce
7.2.6 Specialty Stores
7.3 Online Distribution
8 Global Snack Bars Market, By Ingredients
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Dried Fruits
8.3 Nuts
8.4 Whole Grains
9 Global Snack Bars Market, By Sales Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aftermarket
9.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider
10 Global Snack Bars Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Adult Female
10.3 Adult Male
10.4 Youth
11 Global Snack Bars Market, By Geography
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launches
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Associated British Foods
13.2 Cliff Bar and Company
13.3 General Mills
13.4 Halo Foods
13.5 KIND Snacks
13.6 Mars Inc.
13.7 Nestle SA
13.8 PepsiCo
13.9 Post Holdings
13.10 The Kellogg Company
13.11 Nature Valley
13.12 Alpen and Jordan
13.13 Quaker Oats
13.14 Earnest Eats
13.15 Oriole Healthy Foods
