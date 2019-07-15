Global Social Casino Market Analysis & Forecast (2019-2023) with Profiles on Key Players: Zynga, International Game Technology (IGT), Scientific Games Corp, and Caesars Entertainment Corp

DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Social Casino Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Social Casino Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition)

provides analysis of the global social casino, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the market by value, by segment, by platform, and by region. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the global social casino market of North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and RoW regions.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global social casino has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Market Insights



The global social casino market has witnessed stable growth in the past few years and is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecasted period (2019-2023).



The growth of global advanced wound care market would be supported by the growth drivers such as an escalation of smart devices and connections, upsurge in gaming & smartphone traffic, rising global population, increasing internet penetration, etc. However, the growth of the global social casino market is being obstructed by various challenges such as government regulation, poor internet connectivity, etc.

Zynga, International Game Technology (IGT), Scientific Games Corporation, and Caesars Entertainment Corporation are some of the key operating players in the global social casino market. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Gaming: An Overview

2.2 Social Gaming: An Overview

2.3 Social Casino: An Overview

2.4 Categories of Social Casino: An Overview

2.5 Advantages & Disadvantages of Social Casino

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Gaming Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Gaming Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Gaming Market by Penetration (social gaming and other gaming)

3.2 Global Social Gaming Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global Social Gaming Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Social Gaming Market by Penetration (social casino and other)

3.3 Global Social Casino Market: An Analysis

3.3.1 Global Social Casino Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Social Casino Market by Segment (slots, poker/cards, and bingo)

3.3.3 Global Social Casino Market by Platform (mobile and desktop)

3.3.4 Global Social Casino Market by Region (North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and ROW)

3.4 Global Social Casino Market: Platform Analysis

3.4.1 Global Mobile Social Casino Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Desktop Social Casino Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Social Casino Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Social Casino Market by Value

4.2 Asia Social Casino Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Asia Social Casino Market by Value

4.3 Europe Social Casino Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Social Casino Market by Value

4.4 Latin America Social Casino Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America Social Casino Market by Value

4.5 RoW Social Casino Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 RoW Social Casino Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Escalation of Smart Devices and Connections

5.1.2 Upsurge in Gaming and Smartphones Traffic

5.1.3 Rising Global Population

5.1.4 Growing Number of Social Media Users

5.1.5 Increasing Internet Penetration

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Government Regulations

5.2.2 Poor Internet Connectivity

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Augment Reality (AR) Technology

5.3.2 Electronic Sports

5.3.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Technology

5.3.4 Fifth-Generation Wireless (5G) Technology

5.3.5 Cloud Gaming

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Social Casino Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Social Casino Slots Market Share by Players

6.3 Global Social Casino Players' by Daily Active Users/Monthly Active Users

6.4 Global Social Casino Market Players' by Monthly Revenue Per Payer

6.5 Global Social Casino Market Players' by Research & Development Expenditure

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Zynga Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

7.3 Scientific Games Corporation

7.4 Caesars Entertainment Corporation



