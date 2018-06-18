Global Social Gaming Markets Strategic Business Report 2018-2024: Industry Overview, Conceptual Overview, Recent Industry Activity, Global Market Perspective & Focus on Key Players

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Social Gaming in US$ Million.



The report profiles 92 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Aeria Games GmbH ( Germany )

) Activision Blizzard, Inc. ( USA )

) Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. ( USA )

) King Digital Entertainment plc (UK)

Behaviour Interactive, Inc. ( Canada )

) DeNA Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Electronic Arts, Inc. ( USA )

) PopCap Games, Inc. ( USA )

) Etermax ( Argentina )

) GREE, Inc. ( Japan )

) Miniclip SA ( Switzerland )

) Peak Games ( Turkey )

) Playtech plc ( Isle of Man, UK )

) Pretty Simple ( France )

) Social Point ( Spain )

) Supercell ( Finland )

) SYBO Games ( Denmark )

) Wooga GmbH ( Germany )

) Zynga, Inc. ( USA )



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Social Gaming: The Next Stage of Video Game Evolution

Charting the Evolution of Video Games Over the Decades

Gaming Becomes Better When Played Together

The Rise of Social Networking Provides the Foundation for the Development of Social Gaming

Facebook: The Leading Social Gaming Platform

Casual Games & Social Games Intersect to Create a Mega Gaming Explosion in the Video Games Industry

Casual Revolution Underway in the Video Games Industry Primes Social Gaming Market for Growth

Social Gaming Psychographics: Women Emerge as the Largest Gaming Audience, Forcing Game Developers to Take Stock of the New Emerging Reality

Adroit Integration of Viral Loops Drives the Value and Success of Social Games

Multiplayer Social Games Grow in Popularity

Social Gaming Emerges as the Next Frontier for Digital Advertising

Social Gambling Games Emerge into a Lucrative Game Genre in the Social Gaming Market

Tapping into the Spirit of Competitiveness and Risk Taking, Social Gambling Acquires a Wide Audience Base

Traditional Gambling Operators Eye Social Gambling Games as a Tool to Broaden the Horizon of Real Money Gambling

Social Gambling Games Remain Fairly Unregulated

Conclusions

High-Speed Internet Penetration & Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth of Online Social Gaming

Growing Investments in 4G/LTE & 5G to Strengthen the Robustness of Online Social Gaming

Growing Use of Smartphones for Entertainment Drive the Popularity of Social Mobile Gaming

Smartphone Penetration to Support Growth in the Market

Wearable Social Platforms Make a Disruptive Entry into the Social Mobile Gaming Space

Will Social Gaming be impacted by the Ban & Restrictions Imposed on Social Media Services?

Regulatory Overview

Competition: A Review

Heavy Consolidation Activity in the Social Gaming Market

Latency Issues Create Challenge to Online Social Gaming

Market Outlook



2. CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW



3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Netmarble to Take Over Vancouver Gaming Studio of Kabam

MTG Acquires Stake in InnoGames

Delta Acquires Gauss Networks

Zhongji Holding Acquires Jagex

Penn National Gaming Takes Over Rocket Games

Caesars Sells Playtika to Shanghai Giant Network Technology

gamigo Takes Over highdigit

Playtech Acquires Funtactix

Youzu Interactive to Acquire Bigpoint

Keywords Studios Takes Over Ankama Asia

Delaware North Takes Over Ruby Seven Studios

Activision Blizzar Takes Over King Digital Entertainment

Pocket Games Acquires Viximo

FastForward Acquires Minority Stake in Moon Active

Yggdrasil Gaming Forms Partnership with VoodooDreams.com

Improbable Partners with Google

Sterling Partners with VLeague

WTP Partners with Ourgame International

PokerStars Introduces New Social Casino Game

Playtech Introduces Virtual Tennis Game

Aeria Games Inks Partnership with Neowiz Games

Finnplay Inks Agreement with Las Vegas Casino

Imperus Acquires Akamon

Zynga Acquires Rising Tide

Stride Gaming Takes Over InfiApps

Gaming Realms Takes Over Slingo from RealNetworks

AGS Acquires RocketPlay

GNS Takes Over Idle Gaming

Tencent Acquires Miniclip

Imperus Takes Over Diwip

NYX Gaming Group Inks Agreement with 888 Holdings

BitRush Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Airwin

Blue Crystal Labs Launches New Skill-based Slot Machine Game

Amaya Forays into Regulated Online Gaming Market in the US

Blizzard Extends Online Gaming Partnership with NetEase

Ruby Seven Studios Forms Strategic Partnership with Delaware North Companies

Playphone Inks Distribution Agreement with Cyanogen

Scientific Games Signs Agreement with Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Viber Unveils New Social Games



4. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

