Global Social Media Analytics Market Report 2022: Surge in Adoption of Cloud Computing Presents Opportunities

The practice of acquiring and evaluating data from social networks like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter is known as social media analytics. Marketers frequently use it to track online conversations about products and companies. In 2021, the global social media analytics market was valued at US$5.41 billion, and is probable to reach US$30.86 billion by 2027.

Growing popularity of mobile e-commerce, need for improvising on customer services, their cost-effectiveness, easy availability, rising usage of text analysis for improving customer experience and development of image analysis solutions would impact demand for social media analytics in the coming years. The social media analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.75%, during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Deployment Type: The report splits the global social media analytics market into two deployment types: On-Premises and Cloud. Cloud social media analytics market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the future as it is extremely cost-effective and can be used to store data and perform analytics, thereby expanding the growth. The market would be driven by increased storage capacity, enhanced performance of the internet, and provide further improvement in cloud services.

By Component: The report divides the global social media analytics market into two components: Services and Software. Services segment held the maximum share of 65% in the global social media analytics market. The growing adoption of social media analytics across all major verticals, such as BFSI, telecom and IT, retail and e-commerce, health care and life science, etc. is primarily boosting the demand for social media analytics services in the market. Whereas, the solutions segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period mainly due to adaptation by industries vertically which not only includes private players for advertisement purposes but also includes pharmaceutical industries, health and lifestyle, media industry, telecom industry, etc.

By Region: According to this report, the global social media analytics market can be divided into five major regions: Asia Pacific , North America , Europe , Latin America and Middle East and Africa . The North America social media analytics market enjoyed the market share of 38% in 2021, primarily owing to high adoption of digital technologies among individuals, rising social media penetration especially among teenagers and young adults, and the growing adoption of software as a service (SaaS) model platform. While the US continues to be a prominent region of North America social media analytics market, accounting for the adoption of different analytical solutions and the rising penetration of social media.

Global Social Media Analytics Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

Rising Number of Internet Users

Growing Influence of Social Media

Escalating Data Generation

Increasing Number of Smartphone Users

Growing Digital Advertisement Spending

Increased Focus on Targeted marketing and Competitive Intelligence

High Rate of Adoption in SMEs

Challenges

Large Number of Victims of Cyber Crime

Lack of Standard Measures for Social Media Analytics

Complexities in Analytical Workflow and Harsh Regulations

Market Trends

Rising Adoption of 5G Connections

Surge in Adoption of Cloud Computing

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Social Media Analytics Software

Growth in Data Analytic Services

Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)

Key Players

Salesforce.com, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

SAS Institute

Hootsuite Inc.

NetBase Quid

GoodData Corporation

Digimind Company

Talkwalker Inc.

Khoros LLC

Cision Ltd. (Brandwatch Company)

QualtricsXM (Clarabridge)

Sprout Social

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

6. Market Dynamics

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

