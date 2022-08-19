Global Social Video Market Analysis/Growth Report 2022: A $637.94 Billion Market in 2028 - A Rising Force in Social Media Catalyzes Platforms to Rethink Monetization Strategies

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Social Video Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global social video market will grow from $151.68 billion in 2021 to $637.94 billion in 2028, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%

Higher growth rates will occur in the medium term, primarily related to the expected entry of streaming platforms, improvements in social media algorithms, and the expansion of video streaming capabilities across the globe. In the long term, the publisher expects this growth to slow down in relation to anticipated regulatory interventions.

Social videos are short recordings (between 15 seconds and 3 minutes) designed specifically for social media platforms. Social videos primarily serve to drive viewer engagement through interactions such as comments, reactions, likes, or dislikes.

Individual users and businesses can create social videos. These videos are frequently only suitable for a specific hosting platform. Apart from promoting user interaction, social videos have various purposes, including brand building and expanding eCommerce operations.

The social video market is comprised of short-video platforms, which either feature short-form videos as their main feature or as one of their main offerings. Short-video platforms generate much of their revenues through advertising, with brands paying to place advertisements across users' feeds, either organically or inorganically. Short-video platforms also secure revenues through alternative channels such as premium subscriptions or paid customization, which are collectively referred to as consumer spending.

This highly competitive market is dominated by a few players, namely ByteDance, Kuaishou, Meta, and Alphabet. Nonetheless, the social video market is currently experiencing the abrupt entry of numerous competitors of various sizes and across regions and is driven by the prospect of profitable opportunities such as social commerce, livestreaming, or content creators.

RESEARCH SCOPE

This study examines the global social video market, detailing drivers, restraints, and potential growth opportunities. It also forecasts the market size from 2022 to 2028, in addition to overall global spending on mobile advertising and global consumer spending on mobile apps during the same period. The base year of the study is 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Social Video Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis, Social Video

Global Social Video Market - Scope of Analysis

Global Social Video Market - Global Mobile Advertising Spending

Global Social Video Market - Global Consumer Spending on Mobile Apps

Major Competitors for Social Video - Selected Participants

Market Share, Global Social Video Market

Key Growth Metrics for Global Social Video Market

Growth Drivers for Global Social Video Market

Growth Driver Analysis for Global Social Video Market

Growth Restraints for Global Social Video Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for Global Social Video Market

Revenue Forecast, Global Social Video Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Global Social Video Market

3 Growth Opportunity Universe, Social Video

Growth Opportunity 1 - Social Commerce and Digital Advertising

Growth Opportunity 2 - Content Creators

Growth Opportunity 3 - Alternative Types of Video Content

Growth Opportunity 4 - Livestreaming

4 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

ByteDance

Kuaishou

Meta

Alphabet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rkr129

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets