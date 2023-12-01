Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $459.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

01 Dec, 2023, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sodium Tripolyphosphate - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030
The global market for Sodium Tripolyphosphate estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Synthetic Detergent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$764 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Food Additive segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
Sodium Tripolyphosphate (STPP) in the global market in 2022 is characterized by its key competitors' market share. The report provides an introduction to STPP, offering insights into its global market prospects and outlook. It also discusses the impact of eutrophication on the STPP sector, highlighting select trends and growth drivers while identifying restraining factors and challenges.
The analysis includes an examination of STPP's various applications and regional perspectives. The competitive scenario is outlined, and recent market activity is discussed, categorizing the competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2022 as strong, active, niche, or trivial.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $459.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Sodium Tripolyphosphate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$459.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$771.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 1.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- A Brief Note on Application Markets of Sodium Tripolyphosphate (STPP)
- Expanding Detergents Industry Provides Growth Opportunities for Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market
- Global Laundry Detergents Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Synthetic Zeolites: A Key Challenger to the Expansion of Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market
- Growing Demand for Water from and Limited Freshwater Sources Drive Focus onto Wastewater Treatment
- Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)
- Rapidly Diminishing Sources of Fresh Water Necessitate Treatment & Reuse of Wastewater
- World Water Crisis Facts
- Global Distribution of Fresh Water Reserves by Source
- World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality
- Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic Kilometers)
- Emergence of Sodium Tripolyphosphate for Water and Wastewater Treatment
- Growing Importance and Use of Food Additives in Food & Beverage Industry Drives Market Gains
- Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Food and Beverage Additives Market (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Type of Additive
- Food Processing Applications of STPP
- Rising Demand for Convenience and Packaged Foods to Boost Growth in Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market
- Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects
- Macro Factors Influencing Trends in the Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market
- Ballooning Global Population
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100
- Urbanization Trend
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Expanding Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Sodium Tripolyphosphate: A Brief Product Overview
- Characteristics & Functions
- STPP Production
- Specialty Phosphates: An Overview
- Major Application Areas of STPP
- Health & Environmental Effects of STPP
