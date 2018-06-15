Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hubei Xingfa Chemical Group, ICL, Innophos, Grasim & PRAYON

The Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market to grow at a CAGR of 1.55% during the period 2018-2022

Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the emerging applications in agricultural sector. STTP inhibits the growth of bacteria and other harmful microorganisms. STTP is mainly used as an intermediate or ingredient during the production of herbicides. The use of STTP in herbicide products, animal feed, and poultry applications is increasing.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growth in the processed food industry. Changing consumer behaviour and the thriving processed food industry are likely to have a significant influence on the global STTP market. STTP is widely used in convenience foods and the fast food industry as it exhibits moisture retention, improves texture, and increases the shelf life of the products.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the environmental and health hazards. STTP can cause irritation and sensitization, which can cause health complications such as asthma, lung damage, skin irritation, eye irritation, respiratory problems, and cancer. Food-grade STTP is known to cause acute skin irritation.

Market Trends

Increasing use of STPP in personal care products and cosmetics

Emerging applications in the agricultural sector

Growing medical tourism



Key vendors

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hubei Xingfa Chemical Group

ICL

Innophos

Grasim

PRAYON

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Customer Landscape



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nlrfxb/global_sodium?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sodium-tripolyphosphate-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-thermo-fisher-scientific-hubei-xingfa-chemical-group-icl-innophos-grasim--prayon-300667031.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

