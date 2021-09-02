Global Soft Skills Training Market 2020-2024 | 44% of the Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio-Proudly Partnering with Fortune 500 Companies for Over 16 years
Sep 02, 2021, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Soft Skills Training Market in the Education Services Industry is poised to grow by USD 14.9 billion during 2020-2024. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the soft skills training market will progress at a CAGR of over 11%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules, rising benefits of soft skills training, and outbreak of COVID -19 globally will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Soft Skills Training Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Soft Skills Training Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Corporate
- Academic
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Soft Skills Training Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the soft skills training market include Articulate Global Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., edX Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., Udemy Inc., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Soft Skills Training Market size
- Soft Skills Training Market trends
- Soft Skills Training Market analysis
The soft skills training market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. However, limited demand from developing economies will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the soft skills training market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Soft Skills Training Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist soft skills training market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the soft skills training market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the soft skills training market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of soft skills training market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Academic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Articulate Global Inc.
- Computer Generated Solutions Inc.
- Coursera Inc.
- D2L Corp.
- edX Inc.
- NIIT Ltd.
- Pearson Plc
- Skillsoft Ltd.
- Udemy Inc.
- Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
