Global Soft Skills Training Market 2020-2024 | 44% of the Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio-Proudly Partnering with Fortune 500 Companies for Over 16 years

Factors such as the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules, rising benefits of soft skills training, and outbreak of COVID -19 globally will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Soft Skills Training Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Soft Skills Training Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Corporate



Academic

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Soft Skills Training Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the soft skills training market include Articulate Global Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., edX Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., Udemy Inc., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Soft Skills Training Market size

Soft Skills Training Market trends

Soft Skills Training Market analysis

The soft skills training market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. However, limited demand from developing economies will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the soft skills training market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Soft Skills Training Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist soft skills training market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the soft skills training market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the soft skills training market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of soft skills training market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Academic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Articulate Global Inc.

Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

Coursera Inc.

D2L Corp.

edX Inc.

NIIT Ltd.

Pearson Plc

Skillsoft Ltd.

Udemy Inc.

Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

