Global Softgel Capsules Market (2020 to 2025) - Featuring Catalent, Capsugel and Eurocaps Among Others

This report highlights the current and future market potential for softgel capsules and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2025, as well as key market players.

This report details market shares for softgel capsules based on application, end-user and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented into health supplements, vitamins and dietary supplements, and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies, contract manufacturing companies, and others.

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

28 data tables and 23 additional tables

A comprehensive analysis of the softgel capsules industry and its sub-segments in the global market

Analyses of the market trends, with data from 2018-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada , Germany , U.K., France , Italy , Spain , Japan , China , India , Australia , South Korea and other emerging economies from the MEA

, , U.K., , , , , , , , and other emerging economies from the MEA Deep dive of the market share analysis for softgel capsules based on type, application, end-user and major geographical region

Coverage of major developments in softgel capsules market and discussion on effect of nutraceutical industries on the market growth

Information on distribution chain analysis and value chain analysis for the softgel capsules market

Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on softgel capsules market and insights into the various government expenditures on the COVID-19 crisis

The competitive landscape in softgel capsules market and strategic profiling of the key companies (manufacturers and distributors) across the globe. Major players include Catalent Inc., Capsugel (a Lonza Co.), EuroCaps Ltd., Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.), Softgel Technologies Inc. (SGTI), and Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd.

Reasons for this study are:

To provide a comprehensive analysis of the softgel capsules industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry.

To provide detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global softgel capsules market.

To estimate the market size of the global softgel capsules market, with 2019 being the base year and 2020 to 2025 is the forecast period for the study.

To analyze the global softgel capsules market in major regions and countries.

To provide country-level market value analysis for various segments of the softgel capsules market.

To provide strategic profiling of the key companies (manufacturers and distributors) across the globe and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness and the competitive landscape in this market.

To provide a distribution chain analysis and value chain analysis for the softgel capsules market.

The report is designed to provide the reader with a background in softgel capsules and the current factors influencing this market, as well as to inform decision-makers about the tools that may be used to expand into and penetrate this market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview of Softgel Capsules

Important Factors in Manufacturing Softgel Capsules

Equipment Speed

Equipment Quality

Equipment Versatility

Drying Process

Qualified Employees

Gelatin Formula

Process Assessment

Pharmaceutical Regulation

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

United States

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Short-Term Impact

Long-Term Impact

Delayed Approvals for Non-COVID-Related Pharmaceutical Products

Self-Sufficiency in Pharma Industry

Progression of COVID-19

Government Expenditures on COVID-19

Social Impact of COVID-19

Impact on Insurance Providers

Impact on Health Technology Assessment

Changes in Consumption Trends in Health-related Products

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Rising Applications of Softgel Capsules

Increasing Number of Initiatives by Major Market Players to Expand their Capsule Manufacturing Capabilities

Growth of the Pharmaceutical Industry Provides Opportunities for the Softgel Capsules Market to Grow Worldwide

Growing Geriatric Population

Market Restraints

Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

Market Challenges

Rising Demand for Kosher- and Halal-certified Hard Gelatin Capsules and High Cost of Vegetarian Capsules

Market Opportunities

Non-gelatin Softgel Capsules

Smart Capsule is a Potential New Drug-Delivery Vehicle

Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Capsules (HPMC)

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type

Global Market for Softgel Capsules by Type

Gelatin Capsules

Vegetarian Capsules

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market for Softgel Capsules by Application

Health Supplements

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User

Global Market for Softgel Capsules by End User

Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Companies

Others

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Softgel Capsules by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Ranking

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Competitive Rivalry/Degree of Competition

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Catalent Inc.

Capsugel (Lonza)

Captek Softgel International Inc.

Eurocaps Ltd.

Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)

Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd.

Softgel Technologies Inc.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd.

Weihai Baihe Biology Technological Co., Ltd.

