Global software company Paessler GmbH appoints U.S.-based Dinesh Senanayake as new COO and CFO to lead strategic growth and innovation

Senanayake assumed his role at Paessler in May 2024. In the past, he has held various management positions in founder-led, publicly listed and private equity businesses. During his career as a leader, he focused specifically on evolving global sales and marketing strategies, customer experience management, and guiding global teams successfully through change.

With over 500,000 users globally, Paessler has played a critical role in optimizing IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures worldwide. Senanayake's unique combination of deep operational knowledge paired with profound financial and administrative insights makes him uniquely qualified to lead the company and its customers to achieve new growth goals.

In his last position as COO and CFO at Ventiv Technology, he successfully integrated financial and operational management, driving improvements in recurring revenue, sales, professional services, and product management. His authentic leadership style in guiding founder-led businesses through change will be invaluable to Paessler, following the recent strategic investment made into the business by Turn/River Capital. Senanayake will leverage his dual expertise in operations and finance to drive innovation and operational excellence at Paessler.

"We are proud to have such a versatile talent join Paessler's management team," said Helmut Binder, CEO of Paessler GmbH. "Dinesh understands international markets and knows how to build business operations while maintaining financial efficiency. I am confident he will help us expand our business and tackle the challenges ahead."

Driving innovation and elevating customer experience

To master increasingly complex global market conditions, Senanayake regards the enablement of the customer via robust product offerings for versatile use cases as a key element. He is poised to leverage the support of Paessler's new investor, Turn/River Capital, to drive the company forward, utilizing investments to foster innovation, ensure quality, and expand Paessler's product and services portfolio.

"Paessler and its talented employees have a strong foundation, market reputation, and significant potential," said Senanayake. "I see tremendous opportunities to drive growth in this exciting new phase for the company. I highly value the trust of our customers and employees. Driving innovation, harnessing the capabilities of our new investor, and navigating the challenges and opportunities ahead of us will be an inspiring chapter in my career. I am committed to ensuring operational excellence for our customers."

Looking ahead, Senanayake will navigate new markets by driving innovation and enabling customers to save resources and conclusively identify possibilities for effective cost reduction via monitoring. Continuous optimization of the robust product offering will further empower Paessler's customers to gain a holistic overview of their IT, OT, and IoT infrastructure.

About Paessler GmbH

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMB to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 190 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their complex IT, OT and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything, and thus help them optimize their resources.

Learn more about Paessler and their products at www.paessler.com

