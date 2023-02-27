Global Software-Defined Networking Strategic Business Report: New Tools Required for Organizations to Reap Full Benefits of SDN Investments

Feb 27, 2023, 18:30 ET
The global market for Software-Defined Networking estimated at US$18.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$75.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.8% CAGR and reach US$30.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 19.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.9% CAGR
The Software-Defined Networking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.7% and 18.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.3 Billion by the year 2030.
