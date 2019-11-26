Global Software-Defined Radio (Land, Airborne, Naval, and Space) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Market: Focus on Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, and Space), Frequency Band, Component, and Application - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Software-Defined Radio Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.



Software-Defined Radio Market Forecast, 2019-2024



The North America region dominated the global software-defined radio market in 2018, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The global software-defined radio market has gained widespread importance in military operations due to increasing political conflicts, migrations issues, and extensive up-gradation defense programs. The growing market for space-based software-defined radio and increasing demand for AI in software-defined radio for military operations are likely to increase opportunities for software-defined radio. However, difficulties in the maintenance of software-defined radio and subsystems and interoperability issues are expected to hamper the overall growth of the software-defined radio market.



Expert Quote



Asia-Pacific (APAC) software-defined radio market is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The increase in the demand for software-defined radio in Asia-Pacific is due to the rising border tensions between the neighboring countries, an increase in defense spending, and rise in the terrorist movements. According to the analysis, China, Japan, South Korea, and India are majorly contributing to the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe and Asia-Pacific are the prominent regions for the development of software-defined radio market. Moreover, owing to a smaller number of manufacturing companies in the Asia-Pacific region, there is a vast scope of opportunities for both new and already established market players.



The U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and Italy are some of the prominent countries for the European software-defined radio market. The European market is likely to foresee growth opportunities during the forecast period. The high demand for software-defined radios is owing to the developments in artificial intelligence for military operations to develop cognitive radios. In Middle East, Israel is a prominent country involved in the development of advanced software-defined radio.



Scope of the Global Software-Defined Radio Market



The software-defined radio market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the applications of the technology, its value, and estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the software-defined radio outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and funding scenario, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The software-defined radio market report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by platform, frequency band, component, application, and region.



Market Segmentation



The software-defined radio market (on the basis of component) is further segmented into transmitter, receiver, software, and auxiliary systems. The transmitter component dominated the global software-defined radio market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



The software-defined radio market segmentation on the basis of platforms has been done into land, airborne, naval, and space. The land segment dominated the global software-defined radio market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The software-defined radio market on the basis of application is segmented into defense and space and commercial. The defense and space segment dominated the global software-defined radio market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The software-defined radio market segmentation by region is segregated into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided by platform, by application, by frequency band, by component, and by country.



Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Growing Technological Evolutions in Software-Defined Radio

Improving Tactical Communication System for the Military

Market Challenge

Security Issues in Communication Channels

Interoperability and Assembly Issues

Market Opportunity

Upgradable and Reconfigurable Software for the SDR

Increase in Demand of SDR in Homeland Security and Commercial Applications

Industry Analysis



Industry Overview

Integration of COTS Software Defined Radio for 5G Wireless Technology

Artificial Intelligence in Software-Defined Radio

The U.S. Defense Initiatives in SDR

Technical Specification of Commercial Software-Defined Radio

Architecture of Software-Defined Radio

Leading Companies Products, Platform, and Frequency Band Assortment

Value Chain Analysis

Industry Attractiveness: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

