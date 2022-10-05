Global Software License Management Markets, 2022-2028 - Continual Demand for SaaS Products and Intelligent Devices Creates Need for Entitlement Management

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunity Analysis of the Global Software License Management Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the size, trends, competitive landscape, and growth strategies for the global software license management (SLM) market.

The analyst expects this market to experience healthy growth during the forecast period (2022-2028) as publishers continue to transition away from homegrown and custom-built SLM solutions and increasingly deploy anti-piracy and counterfeiting initiatives.

Software licensing enables software monetization strategies and requires license enforcement, entitlement management, and software protection. Companies traditionally sold SLM systems as anti-piracy solutions, but today they are monetization solutions for business models and the user experience. This market is highly saturated, with its top 3 vendors cornering more than 80% of the market share.

The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed how businesses operate, such as enabling remote/hybrid work environments as well as using more intelligent devices to build greater resilience into operations as they deal with crippling workforce shortages.

These factors, along with the continued popularity of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based solutions and proliferation of intelligent devices, have created more awareness among software publishers and their customers about using entitlement management and license enforcement as businesses scurry to ensure that employees and processes have access to the software tools they need.

Publishers are now leveraging insights from the data collected by SLM solutions to help with contract renewal negotiations and to uncover upsell opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Software License Management (SLM) Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Entitlement Management Driving Interest in SLM Solutions

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Market Participants

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Type of End Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Segment

Competitive Environment

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: New Market Expansion Opportunities for SLM in Emerging Markets

Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging Insights from Usage Data to Create Upsell Opportunities

4. List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q6sgok

