Global Software Testing Services Market to 2024: Opportunities in Specialized Testing Services, Application Security Testing, Flexible Pricing Models, & Test Automation
Jun 11, 2019, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Software Testing Services Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes the global software testing services market in detail for the period covering 2015 to 2024, with 2018 as the base year. It examines testing services offered to clients across a number of end-user verticals and provides a competitive analysis of the global market participants, including their market shares.
This study also includes a dedicated chapter on the Indian market. This research examines key growth drivers, restraints, and end-user verticals in each region, and provides forecasts for each end-user vertical. It also highlights future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives that need to be undertaken by market participants in order to capitalize on these growth opportunities.
The global software testing services market has been consistently posting double-digit growth and will continue to do so over the forecast period, as end-user demand for specialized testing services continues to rise. While the appeal of traditional testing services is on the decline, the rapid pace of technological advancement and evolving business needs necessitate the use of specialized testing services, especially against the backdrop of digital transformation that is evident across a number of end-user verticals.
The evolution of traditional business models to pay-as-you-use business models enhances the appeal of testing services to end users, particularly those with sporadic or seasonal testing needs. With flexibility in pricing, and end-to-end customization offered by testing vendors, a new wave of growth in the software testing services market is evident. Within the ambit of application testing, security testing is another service that is growing by leaps and bounds.
With strong double-digit growth expected owing to the shift left philosophy adopted by testing vendors and end users alike, these services are no longer viewed as a premium offering and are considered essential aspects in the software development lifecycle. With artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions poised to capture the market owing to their ability to use predictive analytics to reduce testing times and efforts, the software testing services market is expected to more than double in size over the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Executive Summary - CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Overview - Market Definitions
- Market Overview - Geographic Scope
- Market Overview - Research Scope
- Market Overview - Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Software Testing Services Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Software Testing Services Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Vertical
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Software Testing Services Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitor Growth Analysis
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Business Model Analysis
- Key Competitive Differentiators
- Popular Business Models
- Evolution of Business Models
- Pricing Model Approach for Service Packages
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Specialized Testing Services
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Application Security Testing
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Flexible Pricing Models
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Test Automation
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. CEO's 360 Degree Perspective on the Software Testing Services Market
9. Application Security Testing
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Segment
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Market Shares by Segment
- Market Share Analysis by Segment
10. Software Testing Services Market - North America
11. Software Testing Services Market - EMEA
12. Software Testing Services Market - APAC
13. Software Testing Services Market - India
14. Software Testing Services Market - LATAM
15. The Last Word
16. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture
- Applause
- Atos
- Capgemini
- Cigniti
- Cognizant
- IBM
- Infosys
- NTT Data
- QASource
- Qualitest
- SQS
- Tata Consultancy Services
- Tech Mahindra
- Veracode
- Wipro
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h5oyd1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article