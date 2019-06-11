Global Software Testing Services Market to 2024: Opportunities in Specialized Testing Services, Application Security Testing, Flexible Pricing Models, & Test Automation

DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Software Testing Services Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the global software testing services market in detail for the period covering 2015 to 2024, with 2018 as the base year. It examines testing services offered to clients across a number of end-user verticals and provides a competitive analysis of the global market participants, including their market shares.

This study also includes a dedicated chapter on the Indian market. This research examines key growth drivers, restraints, and end-user verticals in each region, and provides forecasts for each end-user vertical. It also highlights future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives that need to be undertaken by market participants in order to capitalize on these growth opportunities.

The global software testing services market has been consistently posting double-digit growth and will continue to do so over the forecast period, as end-user demand for specialized testing services continues to rise. While the appeal of traditional testing services is on the decline, the rapid pace of technological advancement and evolving business needs necessitate the use of specialized testing services, especially against the backdrop of digital transformation that is evident across a number of end-user verticals.



The evolution of traditional business models to pay-as-you-use business models enhances the appeal of testing services to end users, particularly those with sporadic or seasonal testing needs. With flexibility in pricing, and end-to-end customization offered by testing vendors, a new wave of growth in the software testing services market is evident. Within the ambit of application testing, security testing is another service that is growing by leaps and bounds.

With strong double-digit growth expected owing to the shift left philosophy adopted by testing vendors and end users alike, these services are no longer viewed as a premium offering and are considered essential aspects in the software development lifecycle. With artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions poised to capture the market owing to their ability to use predictive analytics to reduce testing times and efforts, the software testing services market is expected to more than double in size over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Executive Summary - CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Overview - Market Definitions

Market Overview - Geographic Scope

Market Overview - Research Scope

Market Overview - Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Software Testing Services Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Software Testing Services Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical

Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Vertical

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Software Testing Services Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Competitor Growth Analysis

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Business Model Analysis

Key Competitive Differentiators

Popular Business Models

Evolution of Business Models

Pricing Model Approach for Service Packages

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Specialized Testing Services

Growth Opportunity 2 - Application Security Testing

Growth Opportunity 3 - Flexible Pricing Models

Growth Opportunity 4 - Test Automation

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. CEO's 360 Degree Perspective on the Software Testing Services Market

9. Application Security Testing

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Segment

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Market Shares by Segment

Market Share Analysis by Segment

10. Software Testing Services Market - North America

11. Software Testing Services Market - EMEA

12. Software Testing Services Market - APAC

13. Software Testing Services Market - India

14. Software Testing Services Market - LATAM

15. The Last Word

16. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Accenture

Applause

Atos

Capgemini

Cigniti

Cognizant

IBM

Infosys

NTT Data

QASource

Qualitest

SQS

Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra

Veracode

Wipro

