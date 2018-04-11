Global Soil Aerators Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $33 Billion - Shrinking Arable Land is One Market Driver

The soil aerators market is estimated to be valued at USD 24.03 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach 33.01 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018.

The market is driven by the shrinking arable land, population growth & increase in demand for food, increase in net farm income due to mechanization, and a shift toward organic farming. Small and fragmented land holding restricting the usage of heavy farm equipment is the major restraint for the growth of this market.



The secondary tillage segment is estimated to dominate the market for soil aerators in 2018. It is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Improving the seedbed by finer crushing of the soil, conserving moisture & reducing evaporation, cutting crop residues & destroying weeds, and breaking soil lumps, and firming the top soil so that the seedbed is in a better condition for seeding and germination has been propelling the importance of soil aerators; this, in turn, is driving the market for soil aerators.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the largest in 2018, owing to the rising urbanization and standard of living, an increase in footfall, overgrazing by livestock, the pressure exerted by heavy equipment, climatic conditions, strong government support through subsidies, and increased productivity requirements. The major factors driving the Asia Pacific market for soil aerators are the growth in farm mechanization levels, for both, the agricultural and non-agricultural sector, and reduced cost of production. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 and is driven by China, Japan, India, and Australia.

The key players in the soil aerators market adopted acquisitions as their key growth strategy to increase their market share and profits. Expansions and investments was the second most important growth strategy to be adopted by market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations



3. Executive Summary



4. Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Soil Aerators Market

4.2 Soil Aerators Market, By Key Country/Region

4.3 Asia Pacific: Soil Aerators Market, By Equipment Type & Country

4.4 Soil Aerators Market, By Mechanism & Region

4.5 Soil Aerators Market, By Application & Region



5. Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Shrinking Arable Land

5.2.1.2 Population Growth And Increase In Demand For Food

5.2.1.2.1 Increase In Residential And Commercial Landscaping

5.2.1.3 Increase In Net Farm Income Due To Mechanization

5.2.1.4 Shift Toward Organic Farming

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Small And Fragmented Land Holding Restricting The Usage Of Heavy Farm Equipment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Innovations In Soil Aerator Types

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack Of Awareness Of Soil Aerators

5.2.4.2 Rise In No-Tillage Farming In The Us

5.3 Supply Chain



6. Soil Aerators Market, By Equipment Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Secondary Tillage Equipment

6.1.1.1 Harrows

6.1.1.1.1 Disc Harrows

6.1.1.1.2 Off-Set Disc Harrows

6.1.1.2 Cultivators

6.1.1.3 Rollers & Pulverizers

6.1.1.4 Others

6.1.2 Primary Tillage Equipment

6.1.2.1 Mouldboard Plough

6.1.2.2 Disk Plough

6.1.2.3 Chisel Plough

6.1.2.4 Rotary Plough

6.1.2.5 Others

6.1.3 Weeding Equipment

6.1.4 Soil Aerating Equipment



7. Soil Aerators Market, By Mechanism

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Mechanical

7.1.2 Pneumatic



8. Soil Aerators Market, By Mode Of Operation

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Mounted

8.1.2 Trailed

8.1.3 Others



9. Soil Aerators Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Agriculture

9.1.2 Non-Agriculture



10. Soil Aerators Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Us

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 Uk

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Poland

10.3.7 Rest Of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 Indonesia

10.4.6 Rest Of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest Of The World

10.5.1 South America

10.5.1.1 Brazil

10.5.1.2 Argentina

10.5.2 The Middle East

10.5.3 Africa



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company Rankings

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.4 New Product Launches & Product Upgradation

11.5 Acquisitions

11.6 Technological Innovations And Investments

11.7 Expansion



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Deere & Company

12.2 CNH Industrial N.V.

12.3 Agco Corporation

12.4 Alamo Group Inc.

12.5 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

12.6 Bucher Industries AG

12.7 Buhler Industries Inc.

12.8 Lemken Gmbh & Co. KG

12.9 Salford Group, Inc.

12.10 Evers Agro B.V.

12.11 Vanmac BV

12.12 Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc.

12.13 Selvatici SRL

12.14 Orthman Manufacturing, Inc.

12.15 Zappator SRL



