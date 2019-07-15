Global Soil Wetting Agents Market Outlook 2017-2026: Increasing Demand for Higher Agricultural Productivity

DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soil Wetting Agents - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Soil Wetting Agents market accounted for $110.17 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $174.83 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The factors influencing the market growth are Effective moisture management, Increasing demand for higher agricultural productivity. However, the growth of turf care applications in North America and Europe is propelling market growth at a high rate.



Soil wetting agents contain surfactants to reduce the surface tension of water. These substances increase the water penetration ability and uniform distribution, proper drainage, moisture retention, and efficient use of water. Soil wetting agents reduce the surface tension and improve the ability of water to spread on the soil surface. The formulation of soil wetting agents may also contain other active ingredients that help in the penetration of wetting agents into the soil.



Based on Application, Turf Care is effective moisture management has become an essential factor for the turfgrass maintenance in dry seasons and increasing demand for higher agricultural productivity coupled with critical climatic changes drive the market for soil wetting agents in turf care and agriculture.



By Geography, North America accounted for a major share of the soil wetting agents market in 2017 owing to the increase in demand for these agents in turf care application in the region.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Soil Wetting Agents Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Granular

5.3 Liquid

5.4 Other Forms



6 Global Soil Wetting Agents Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Turf Care

6.3 Agriculture

6.4 Others Applications



7 Global Soil Wetting Agents Market, By End-User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Crop Protection Products

7.3 Fertilizers

7.4 Other End-Users



8 Global Soil Wetting Agents Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 ADS Agrotech Private Limited

10.2 BASF SE

10.3 Brett-Young Seeds Limited

10.4 Geoponics Corp.

10.5 Grow More, Inc.

10.6 MD Biocoals Pvt. Ltd.

10.7 Milliken Chemical

10.8 Nufarm Limited

10.9 Seasol International Pty Ltd

10.10 Wilbur-Ellis Company



