Global Solar and Wind Farm Inspection Market Report 2021: Advancements in Drones, RGB/Infrared Cameras, Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Cloud Computing, AR/VR, Digital Twins and Robots

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advancements in Digital Technologies for Solar and Wind Farm Inspection" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research study covers advancements in drones, RGB/infrared cameras, Artificial Intelligence, 5G, cloud computing, AR/VR, Digital Twins and Robots for use in solar and wind farm inspection.

Traditional inspection approaches for solar and wind farms require are labor intensive and time-consuming techniques. The experts have to be dispatched to the fields, capture the photos, and perform the inspection tasks. In some cases, the image may not be complete and clear as needed, which causes difficulties for further diagnosis and damages analysis.

Today, many solar and wind farms are equipped with various IoT sensors; they can measure vibration, weather, and so on. However, the operators prefer to have remote visual inspections, which is fast-deployment and visible solution.

As the advanced digital technologies enable access to the required data and achieve visualization, the enhanced inspection and analytics approaches can achieve the operators' common goals, including resource optimization, process optimization, and performance optimization.

The study covers the following:

Need for digital technologies for solar and wind farm inspection

Digital technologies transforming inspection landscape

Technology ecosystem: innovations and key stakeholders

Patent landscape

Growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Strategic Imperatives

1.1 Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Digital Technologies for Solar and Wind Farm Inspection

1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.5 Research Process and Methodology

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1 Delayed Solar and Wind Farm Projects are Expected to Resume

2.2 Requirement for Digital Technologies in O&M for Solar and Wind Farms

2.3 Opportunities for Digital Technologies in Solar and Wind Farm Inspection

2.4 Digital Technologies are Transforming the Inspection Landscape

Chapter 3: Companies to Action

3.1.1 BladeBUG Limited, UK

3.1.2 Six-Legged Inspection and Repair Robot

3.2.1 Folio3 Software Inc., US

3.2.2 AI Inspection Drone

3.3.1 Pratiti Technologies, India

3.3.2 Digital Twin Technology

3.4.1 RE'FLEKT GmbH, Germany

3.4.2 AR Inspection Platform

3.5.1 Advanced Vision Analytics Pte. Ltd., Singapore

3.5.2 Big Data Analytics

Chapter 4: IP Landscape Analysis

4.1 The US to Demonstrate the Most Number of Patent Publications

4.2 Vestas and GE to Lead Patenting Activities across the Globe

Chapter 5: Growth Opportunities

5.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Disruptive Technologies for Intelligent Inspection, 2021

5.2 Growth Opportunity 2: New Product Development to Increase Access to the Products and Technologies Portfolio, 2021

5.3 Growth Opportunity 3: R&D Partnerships to Enhance the Competitive Advantage, 2021

Chapter 6: Key Contacts

6.1 Key Contacts

Chapter 7: Next Steps

