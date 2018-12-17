Global Solar Mirror Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Solar Mirror Market By Technology (Parabolic Trough, Linear Fresnel, Power Tower & Dish/Engine System), By End User (Utilities, Industrial & Commercial), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global solar mirror market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% by 2023, owing to increasing emphasis on solar thermal installations across the globe.

Moreover, growing demand for electricity would also aid the global solar mirror market, as solar mirrors are used extensively for power generation. Use of solar mirrors for mass cooking, agriculture and enhanced oil recovery are the other application areas, which would ensure the growth of solar mirror market, globally, during the forecast period.

Further, emerging technologies such as self-orienting solar mirrors and aluminum-based reflecting material in solar mirrors are expected to further boost the demand for solar mirrors in the coming years.

Global Solar Mirror Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of Solar Mirror market globally:

Solar Mirror Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Technology (Parabolic Trough, Linear Fresnel, Power Tower & Dish/Engine System), By End User (Utilities, Industrial & Commercial), By Region

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of Solar Mirror in globally

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, Solar Mirror distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Satisfaction Level: Product Quality

4.2. Brand Satisfaction Level: Pricing

4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level: Availability

4.4. Brand Satisfaction Level: After Sales Support

4.5. Brand Awareness



5. Global Solar Mirror Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Technology (Parabolic Trough, Linear Fresnel, Power Tower & Dish/Engine System)

5.2.2. By End-User (Utilities, Industrial & Commercial)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Technology

5.3.2. By End-User

5.3.3. By Region



6. North America Solar Mirror Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Technology

6.2.2. By End-User

6.2.3. By Country

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.3.1. By Technology

6.3.2. By End-User



7. Europe Solar Mirror Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Technology

7.2.2. By End-User

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7.3.1. By Technology

7.3.2. By End-User



8. Middle East & Africa Solar Mirror Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Technology

8.2.2. By End-User

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8.3.1. By Technology

8.3.2. By End-User



9. Asia-Pacific Solar Mirror Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.1.2. By Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Technology

9.2.2. By End-User

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index

9.3.1. By Technology

9.3.2. By End-User



10. South America Solar Mirror Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.1.2. By Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Technology

10.2.2. By End-User

10.2.3. By Country

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index

10.3.1. By Technology

10.3.2. By End-User



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competitive Benchmarking

13.2. Company Profiles



14. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



FLABEG FE GmbH

Rioglass Solar Holding S.A.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

SkyFuel Inc.

AGC Inc.

Guardian Industries Corporation

Airlight Energy Manufacturing SA

Pilkington Plc.

TG Yueda Solar Mirror Co., Ltd.

Replex Mirror Company Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8wczqg/global_solar?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

