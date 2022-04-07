Global Solar Photovoltaic Market Report 2022-2030: Decarbonization Efforts and Continual Decline in Project Costs Drive Transformational Growth

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Solar Photovoltaic Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study assesses growth opportunities for the global solar PV market and uses proprietary modeling to estimate its revenue potential. The model uses estimated annual capacity additions based on countries' individual and regional targets for 2030 and other secondary resources.

Global concerns about climate change have spurred a flurry of investments in renewable energy sources and other decarbonization initiatives. The efforts to focus on renewables were initiated at the 2016 COP21 in Paris, which led to countries setting renewable energy targets to achieve by 2030 in an attempt to mitigate global warming.

More recently, at COP26, more than 100 countries pledged to cut methane emissions by 30.0% from 2020 levels, which would directly impact the energy sector, considering oil and gas is the main source of methane emissions, further spurring the transition to other renewable sources like solar photovoltaic (PV).



Solar PV is an advantageous option when comparing the various renewable sources available, being a low-investment, low-maintenance option characterized by the year-round abundance of the energy source and ease of accessibility as compared to wind, which needs sizeable resources including land and investment. Advancements in storage technologies have strengthened the case for PV, with variability in production has been a major source of concern in the past.

The study also presents PV market trends that will define the industry's growth, major players across the value chain (PV cells, modules, inverters, and O&M), and the competitive environment. Where applicable, market potential refers to the estimated revenue opportunity size between 2022 and 2030 that is available for interested stakeholders to capitalize on. Key countries in each region are profiled, detailing their market potential.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current status of the global solar PV market?

What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the market? What are the competitive factors?

Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

How are key regulations affecting the market?

Which are the key growth regions for solar PV that market players can consider for expansion? Which countries are suitable for investments in these regions?

Who are the key market players, what is the state of the competitive environment, and what are their innovative business models or solutions?

How are revenues expected to change over the course of the next few years?

What avenues are available for strategic investment in the global solar PV market, and how can key stakeholders benefit from them?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Solar Photovoltaic Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Findings

Scope of Analysis

Global Solar PV Market Segmentation

Global Solar PV Market Hotspots

Key Competitors in the Value Chain

Top Solar PV IPPs and EPC Companies

Key Growth Metrics

Market Distribution Channels

Solar PV Value Chain

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions, Global Solar PV Market

Solar PV Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region

Solar PV Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Region

Solar PV Revenue Forecast by Region

Solar PV Revenue Forecast by End-user Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment - Solar PV Cells

Market Share, Solar PV Cells

Competitive Environment - Solar PV Modules

Market Share, Solar PV Modules

Competitive Environment - Solar PV Inverters

Revenue Share, Solar Inverters

Competitive Environment - O&M Service Providers

Revenue Share, O&M Service Producers

3. Key Market and Technology Trends

Global Solar PV Industry, Key Market Trends

Inverter Technology Evolution Drives Cost Performance Improvements

Solar Trackers to Play a Crucial Role Ensuring Overall Plant Efficiency

Bifacial Solar Panels Boost Operational Efficiency

Perovskite and Silicon May Create a Paradigm Shift in Plant Efficiency

BIPV Deployment Continues to Increase

Asia as Hotspot for Floating Solar

as Hotspot for Floating Solar Advancements in Servicing Propositions Deliver Cost Savings and Efficiency

Agri PV and Agrophotovoltaics to Optimize Land Usage

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Solar PV Market, Europe

Key Growth Metrics-Europe

Solar PV Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Country-Europe

Revenue Forecast by Country-Europe

Revenue Forecast by End-user Segment-Europe

Country Profile-Germany

Country Profile-France

Country Profile-Italy

Country Profile-Spain

Country Profile-UK

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Solar PV Market, North America

Key Growth Metrics-North America

Solar PV Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Country-North America

Revenue Forecast by Country-North America

Revenue Forecast by End-user Segment-North America

Country Profile-US

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Solar PV Market, Latin America

Key Growth Metrics-Latin America

Solar PV Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Country-Latin America

Revenue Forecast by Country-Latin America

Revenue Forecast by End-user Segment-Latin America

Country Profile-Brazil

Country Profile-Chile

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Solar PV Market, APAC

Key Growth Metrics-APAC

Solar PV Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Country-APAC

Revenue Forecast by Country-APAC

Revenue Forecast by End-user Segment-APAC

Country Profile-Australia

Country Profile-China

Country Profile-India

Country Profile-Japan

Country Profile-South Korea

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Solar PV Market, The Middle East

Key Growth Metrics-Middle East

Solar PV Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Country-Middle East

Revenue Forecast by Country-Middle East

Revenue Forecast by End-user Segment-Middle East

Country Profile-KSA

Country Profile-UAE

Country Profile-Israel

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Solar PV Market, Africa

Key Growth Metrics-Africa

Solar PV Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Country-Africa

Revenue Forecast by Country-Africa

Country Profile-South Africa

Country Profile-Egypt

10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Solar PV Market

Growth Opportunity 1-Solar PV Plants for Green Hydrogen Production

Growth Opportunity 2-Energy-as-a-Service

Growth Opportunity 2-EaaS

Growth Opportunity 3-Advanced Inverters

Growth Opportunity 4-Strategic Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 5-Specialist O&M Service Offerings

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sew472

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets