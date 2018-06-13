Global Solar Power Generation Pumps (Heat Transfer Fluid Pump and Molten Salt Pump) Market 2017-2025

Pumps in solar power generation market is expected to grow US$ 987.4 million by 2025 from US$ 365.1 million in 2017



The demand for pumps in solar power generation is largely influenced by number factors mainly due to the increased demand for clear energy during last few years. On the basis of plant type, linear parabolic trough is dominating the global pumps in solar power generation market in terms of both number of projects and overall global installed capacity.



The competitive dynamics in the pumps in solar power generation market is expected to change during the coming years with the entry of new players. Majority of the companies in this market are located in the North America region as well as in the Europe. However, there is significant presence of market players in the developing countries particularly in Asia-Pacific.



Currently, high demand for these pumps is noticed in developed regions such as Europe and North America owing to the high number of concentrated solar power (CSP) systems in these regions, however, developing economies such as Asia-Pacific and Middle East are also witnessing an increase in the installation of these pumps. Spain, United States, China, India, and South Africa hold substantial global market share, Spain being on the first position.



On the basis of pump type, molten salt pumps are the most preferred pumps which are extensively used for heat storage as a primary heat transfer fluid in concentrating solar power plant owing to their high specific heat capacity. Molten salt enables the production of electricity even after sun set with a prolonged operation period of up to 6-8 hours. Thus, this efficient storage of heat for longer period of time makes them suitable for CSP systems.



Xylem Inc.

Kirloskar Brothers Limited

Grundfos

Sulzer Ltd.

Flowserve Corporation

Ebara Corporation

The Weir Group PLC

KSB Pumps Ltd.

Wilo SE

Ruhrpumpen Group

