Global Solid-State Array Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 29.2% - Key Vendors are Intel, Micron Technology, Samsung, SK HYNIX, Toshiba & Western Digital

The Global Solid-State Array Market to grow at a CAGR of 29.2% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Solid-State Array Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the growth of hyperscale data centers. Hyperscale data centers are designed to provide a single massive and scalable computer architecture. Small individual servers, called nodes, are clustered or grouped together and operated as a single machine. These networked computer servers are used by organizations for remote distribution, processing, and storage of large amounts of data.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing demand for cloud-based storage. Cloud-storage is an on-demand service that is provided to users by various firms such as Amazon Web Services, Facebook, and Google. Users can save text, file, and images, on a cloud-based platform. These cloud computing services charge a nominal subscription fee to their users.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the shorter lead time to enter market. The technology involved in manufacturing SSDs is advanced and complicated and requires an effective design and development process. Any delay in the R&D process, the design process, or the testing phase of these devices is likely to add to the production cost of the devices. Some factors that are responsible for the delay are the complex requirements of the modern end-products, lack of skilled workforce, and lack of technical expertise.



Key vendors

Intel

Micron Technology

Samsung

SK HYNIX

Toshiba

Western Digital

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Interface



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 11: Regional Landscape



Part 12: Decision Framework



Part 13: Drivers And Challenges



Part 14: Market Trends



Part 15: Vendor Landscape



Part 16: Vendor Analysis



Part 17: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/46wztx/global?w=5





