Global Source-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Hits $27.59 Billion in 2022, Set for Impressive 12.57% CAGR Growth by 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Nov, 2023, 17:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Source-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Report by Type (S2C, P2P), Application, Region 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global source-to-pay outsourcing market is experiencing remarkable growth, with the market size reaching US$ 27.59 billion in 2022. Forecasts indicate robust expansion in the coming years, with the market expected to reach US$ 55.8 billion by 2028, reflecting a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.57% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Key Market Drivers:

  • Expanding Geographic Reach of Organizations
  • Rapid Digitization
  • Increasing Adoption of Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing in Manufacturing

Source-to-pay (S2P) outsourcing is a financial arrangement where companies delegate their purchasing and procurement tasks to a third-party service provider. It relies on digital technologies to offer services such as automating manual processes, eAuctions, inventory management, and implementation. S2P outsourcing streamlines payment functions, enhancing efficiency and expenditure control. It mitigates risks linked to errors, broadens access to global suppliers, and improves control and compliance. Furthermore, it saves time, effort, and resources on repetitive tasks, driving global demand for S2P outsourcing services.

Market Trends:

The market is flourishing due to the growth of public and private organizations and their increasing adoption of S2P outsourcing. This allows businesses to concentrate on core activities, manage fluctuating transaction volumes, and support business expansion or contraction. Rapid digitization and the expanding reach of organizations are driving the need for S2P outsourcing, which facilitates smooth business operations and enhances profitability.

Moreover, there is a rising utilization of S2P outsourcing in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry to ensure quality standard compliance, manage inventory levels, negotiate contracts, and establish supplier performance metrics. The integration of automation technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), and machine learning (ML), enables organizations to streamline financial tasks like purchase order creation, invoice processing, and supplier management.

S2P outsourcing providers are incorporating e-procurement platforms and systems for seamless data exchange, workflow automation, and real-time visibility. They are also focusing on building robust supplier relationships, improving collaboration, and driving supplier performance to deliver superior outcomes. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on personalized learning and the development of educational infrastructure are creating a favorable market outlook worldwide.

Key Market Segmentation:

  • Type:

    • S2C (Source to Contract)
    • P2P (Procure to Pay)

  • Application:

    • Manufacturing
    • C2G
    • Software and IT
    • Energy and Chemicals
    • Others

  • Region:

    • North America
      • United States
      • Canada
    • Asia-Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • India
      • South Korea
      • Australia
      • Indonesia
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • France
      • United Kingdom
      • Italy
      • Spain
      • Russia
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape in the global source-to-pay outsourcing market. It includes detailed profiles of major companies, such as Capgemini SE, CGI Inc., Corbus LLC, GEP Worldwide, Infosys Limited, among others. This represents a partial list of companies, and the complete list is available in the report.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  1. How has the global source-to-pay outsourcing market performed and what are the growth expectations?
  2. What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global source-to-pay outsourcing market?
  3. What impact do these drivers, restraints, and opportunities have on the market?
  4. Which regions hold the most potential in the source-to-pay outsourcing market?
  5. What is the market breakup based on type, and which type is the most attractive?
  6. What is the market breakup based on application, and which application is the most promising?
  7. How is the competitive landscape structured, and who are the key players in the market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y1jwxj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Vietnam's Thriving Telecoms Industry: Key Insights from 2023-2030 Report

Vietnam's Thriving Telecoms Industry: Key Insights from 2023-2030 Report

The "Vietnam Telecoms Industry Report - 2023-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Vietnam's telecommunications industry is...
Global Reskilling Landscape Analysis & Forecast Report 2023-2040: Digital Transformation and Sustainability will Boost Demand for AI and Green-centric Roles

Global Reskilling Landscape Analysis & Forecast Report 2023-2040: Digital Transformation and Sustainability will Boost Demand for AI and Green-centric Roles

The "Global Economic Shifts and Reskilling Growth Opportunities, 2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.