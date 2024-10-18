Global Sources Hong Kong Shows Phase II: A Feast of Smart Innovation Leading New Global Trade Trends

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The second phase of the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows will take place from October 18 to 21, combines four major trade shows: the Mobile Electronics, Smart Home, Security & Home Appliances, Lifestyle, and Home & Kitchen shows. Centered on themes of "Innovation, AI+, Sustainability, and Companionship," the show focuses on smart home appliances, pet supplies, and other popular product categories. It has attracted approximately 2,000 exhibitors with nearly 4,000 booths, showcasing over 150,000 products. The shows cover mobile devices, smart wearables, AR/VR, mobile accessories, energy storage and charging solutions, cross-border electronic services, as well as smart home products, security systems, and home appliances featuring intelligent elements and innovative designs. The shows also showcase fashionable, creative, and eco-friendly products for home and kitchen, gifts and premiums, pet, and health and personal care items. Various interactive activities are being held on-site, allowing buyers to enjoy an engaging sourcing experience while discovering new products.

Global Sources Hong Kong Shows Phase II includes:

Global Sources Mobile Electronics

Global Sources Smart Home, Security & Home Appliances

Global Sources Lifestyle

Global Sources Home & Kitchen

John Kao, Global Sources Vice President for Hong Kong and Overseas Shows, said, "The second phase of the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows once again demonstrates our excellence in connecting global buyers with suppliers. The show not only showcases the latest technology and innovative products but also provides valuable networking opportunities through diverse interactive experiences and professional seminars. We look forward to having more quality brands and enterprises join our platform to jointly promote global trade development." He also highlighted the introduction of the new Show Genie 2.0 to the Global Sources mobile app and website, which optimizes show map functionality, product searches, and online interaction, improving the buyer experience and receiving positive feedback. Global Sources will continue to deepen the show's digitalization to bring buyers a more convenient and efficient exhibition experience.

Smart Export Brands Compete for Innovation, HTC XR New Products Shine in Experience Zone

In the era of smart technology, export brands are competitively striving for innovative breakthroughs. The second phase of the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows capitalizes on this trend, fully meeting market sourcing demands. Through numerous smart products and innovative experience zones, the show creates new development opportunities for the industry, successfully attracting many high-quality brands.

HTC has returned to the Global Sources Hong Kong Show, launching its latest VIVE Focus series product — VIVE Focus Vision, offering absolute freedom and unparalleled immersive XR experiences that push visual boundaries. In collaboration with Global Sources, the HTC VIVE XR Experience Zone features immersive gaming experiences including VR Notre-Dame de Paris, Jungle Warfare, and VR Boat, allowing buyers to personally engage with high-tech entertainment and experience the charm of XR technology. Additionally, arpha showcases its smart locks, bringing new trends to the smart home sector; IVISMILE introduces new oral care appliances, leading healthy lifestyle trends; Pingjia presents upgraded cleaning robots, solving household cleaning challenges with smart efficiency; and KOSPE launches its latest triple-proof smart watch, providing comprehensive protection for outdoor sports enthusiasts.

Notably, the show features the Changing Faces of Sichuan Opera Performances, allowing buyers to experience unique Chinese traditional culture. New product launch events provide exhibitors with unique showcase opportunities while offering buyers cutting-edge technology and design experiences, making it the premier platform for new product releases.

Wow Food City Showcases Kitchen Appliances and Housewares

To provide buyers with fruitful exhibition experience and demonstrate kitchen appliance and housewares performance, the show has introduced "Wow Food City" in Hall 1. The area showcases exhibitors' juicers, coffee machine, and other kitchen appliances in action, using exhibitors' housewares to serve complimentary food to attendees. This interactive experience allows buyers to closely observe product operation, understand functionality and efficiency, making it easier to include products in their souring plans. It also provides a relaxed environment for business networking and exploring cooperation opportunities.

Pet Supplies Market Flourishes with New Paws Boutique Leading Trends

As living standards rise and emotional companionship becomes increasingly valued, pets have become precious family members. This trend has driven rapid growth in the pet economy and pet supplies market. To meet growing demand, Global Sources Lifestyle's new 54-square-meter Paws Boutique has become a focal point. For the first time, the show features adorable dogs as models, showcasing selected exhibitors' smart feeders, pet grooming devices, pet hair removers, pet vacuums, pet toys, pet clothing, and pet beds, allowing buyers an immersive product experience.

Additionally, high-quality pet supplies are displayed in the Cool Design Gallery in Hall 11, where an open exhibition area allows buyers direct product interaction and observation, facilitating souring through hands-on experience.

First Participation of The Cosmetic & Perfumery Association of Hong Kong

The Cosmetic & Perfumery Association of Hong Kong makes its debut at the Global Sources Hong Kong Show, presenting at the Global Sources Lifestyle under the theme "Created in Hong Kong, Creating Hong Kong." Through four sections covering formula development, manufacturing production, safety standards, and packaging design, it showcases Hong Kong's unique capabilities in innovation, manufacturing, and design, emphasizing Hong Kong's competitiveness and creativity in the global market to attract more investment and cooperation opportunities.

Global Sources Innovation Awards

Global Sources will hold the Global Sources Innovation Awards ceremony during the second phase of the shows to recognize achievements in mobile electronics, smart home, security, and home appliances. The focus is on practical, cost-effective products that align with market demands, emphasizing optimization and application of existing technologies with high market maturity and practicality for quick market entry. The judging panel includes representatives from industry associations, tech media, standards organizations, buyers, and Global Sources, providing exhibitors with promotional platforms and attracting global agents for business opportunities.

International Pavilions Showcase Diversity, Innovation

The show's international character is prominent, attracting enterprises from Korea, Vietnam, Germany, the UK, and other countries. The Korean pavilion particularly stands out, showcasing technically advanced and expertly designed products including smartphone accessories, smart sleep aids, and ultrasonic facial cleansers, demonstrating Korea's excellence in technology and manufacturing. Meanwhile, exhibitors from Vietnam, Germany, and the UK bring diverse products across various sectors, further highlighting the show's international standards.

Onsite Summit Program

To complement the theme, the second phase of the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows will host a series of professional forums on "Future Living: Innovation Development in Home Products, Quality Life, and Sustainability. Speakers include Ms. HUONG DO, Executive Board Director of Vietnam Electronic Industries Association (VEIA), and representatives from Tuya Smart, eBay, Ocatra, and Pantone, discussing industry future directions and sharing exhibition market and trade updates. Forums cover topics including "Southeast Asia's New Procurement Power," "Smart Home Development and Establishment of 'Total Smart Home System' Industry Standard", "Pantone View Home + Interiors 2025: Harmony," and "Best Practices and ESG Requirements for the Pet Industry in the US/EU." The focus forum on "Smart Home Development and Establishment of 'Total Smart Home System' Industry Standard" will explore global smart home market trends and predictions, discussing China's smart home ecosystem characteristics and emerging opportunities and challenges.

Focus on Sustainable Growth and ESG Principles

As consumers become increasingly concerned about environmental protection and sustainable development, the demand for eco-friendly products continues to grow. As a leading international B2B trading platform and event organizer, Global Sources is committed to fulfilling its ESG responsibilities and sustainable development practices, integrating ESG concepts into all aspects of its operations. At the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows, Global Sources implements environmental protection and sustainable development measures in all aspects, from exhibition hall layout to event organization. The show pays particular attention to exhibitors who have obtained relevant green certifications, displaying ESG logos prominently at their booths to help buyers quickly identify them. This encourages suppliers to put environmental concepts into practice while helping eco-friendly suppliers gain more online and offline exposure and potential business opportunities.

