Global Sources Hong Kong Shows Phase II Officially Opens, AI Products Go Mainstream as Humanoid Robot Zone Makes Its Debut

HONG KONG, April 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase II of the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows opened today at AsiaWorld-Expo, running from 18 to 21 April over four consecutive days. The show comprises four major professional trade shows: the Mobile Electronics Show, the Smart Home, Security & Home Appliances Show, the Lifestyle Show, and the Home & Kitchen Show, bringing together over 2,000 quality suppliers across nearly 4,000 booths and showcasing approximately 150,000 new products spanning mobile devices, smart wearables, AR/VR, smart home solutions, personal healthcare, pet products and more. Notably, the number of mobile accessories exhibitors has grown by 50% compared with the same period in 2025. As of March, global pre-registered buyers grew 35% year on year, with particularly strong increases from Eastern Europe, Western Europe, the United States and ASEAN.

Phase II of the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows opened today at AsiaWorld-Expo, running from 18 to 21 April over four consecutive days. The show brings together over 2,000 quality suppliers across nearly 4,000 booths and showcasing approximately 150,000 new products spanning mobile devices, smart wearables, AR/VR, smart home solutions, personal healthcare, pet products and more.

Global Sources Hong Kong Shows Phase II includes:

Global Sources Mobile Electronics

Global Sources Smart Home, Security & Home Appliances

Global Sources Lifestyle

Global Sources Home & Kitchen

As the global consumer electronics industry undergoes a structural transformation driven by AI, Hong Kong's role as an international sourcing hub is evolving in tandem. John Kao, Vice President of Hong Kong Shows & Overseas Shows at Global Sources, said: "AI is moving from concept to mass production — the wave of technology reshaping products has arrived. The biggest change at this year's show is that AI is no longer confined to a standalone tech zone; it has permeated virtually every product category, from smart wearables and home security to personal healthcare. AI has become the core driving force behind product upgrades. For global buyers, this is a pivotal opportunity to lock in future product trends and uncover new growth opportunities."

AI Products Reach Market Faster — Over 1,200 Booths Dedicated to AI

The "AI Pavilion", where the AI products most readily making their way into everyday life, brings together over 1,200 booths showcasing smart products with proven mass-production capabilities across seven key segments: AI terminal devices, AI wearables, AI glasses, AI toys, AI pet products, AI personal healthcare and AI convergence products, offering a one-stop overview of the latest breakthroughs in AI hardware ecosystems. The zone also introduces the "Physical.ai Lab" for the first time. In line with China's designation of humanoid robots as a strategic emerging industry, the lab showcases robot products that have already entered the commercialisation stage, including humanoid robots, embodied intelligent robots, robotic lawn mowers and educational robots, marking the full extension of AI decision-making capabilities from virtual spaces into complex physical mobility and operational scenarios. For global buyers, this is not merely a technology showcase but a sourcing opportunity for commercially viable automation solutions.

AI is redefining the product logic of traditional consumer electronics — transforming what were once function-driven products that simply executed commands into "demand-sensing products" capable of interpreting user behaviour and delivering personalised services, illustrating the entirely new industry landscape that emerges when AI becomes a product standard. At the same time, exhibits in traditional category zones demonstrate the deep-rooted strengths of the supply chain, with a focus on energy efficiency improvements, design optimisation, material upgrades and manufacturing process refinements, reflecting mature capabilities in scaled production, lean manufacturing and global fulfilment.

Innovation Awards Introduce "AI Innovation Award" — Global Product Launches Converge on Hong Kong

The Global Sources Innovation Awards for Phase II spotlight products across mobile electronics, smart home, security and appliances, and lifestyle categories, recognising outstanding innovations in practicality, cost-effectiveness, technological maturity and market relevance. Global Sources once again partners with the internationally renowned "European Product Design Award (EPDA)™" to present the "Best Product Design Award", honouring products that stand out through innovative thinking and exceptional design. To align with AI's emergence as an industry mainstay, Phase II introduces the "AI Innovation Award", recognising exhibits that demonstrate excellence in AI technology application.

In addition, Phase II host multiple new product launch events, with numerous exhibitors using this platform to unveil their annual innovations, including heavyweight global and Asian debuts that further cement the Hong Kong Shows' position as the world's premier stage for consumer electronics product launches.

Industry Leaders Gather to Decode AI-Enabled Business Pathways

Running concurrently with the show, the Global Sources Summit and "AI & Robotics Summit (AIRS)" bring together leading global industry experts to explore cutting-edge topics including AI-driven retail markets, smart sourcing strategies, operational intelligence, consumer insights and next-generation technology innovation, providing in-depth analysis of how AI is restructuring the consumer electronics value chain and helping the industry seize business opportunities in the shift from "smart" to "intelligent". The summit programme features "The AI Gold Rush" session on 19 April and the "Consumer Tech Futures" session on 20 April. An on-site AI robot demonstration area allows visitors to experience human-machine interaction and live demonstrations up close, including a performance by Linkerbot's robot band and dance and kung fu demonstrations by Unitree robots, showcasing advanced capabilities in motion planning and real-time control while exploring the commercial potential of robotics in entertainment, services and beyond.

Comprehensive Buyer Service Upgrades Drive Precise Matching and Trade Collaboration

To further enhance the buyer sourcing experience, this edition of the show introduces a number of new services. The upgraded Business Matching service is expected to arrange over 3,000 buyer-supplier matching sessions across all three phases, facilitating collaboration between global buyers with clear sourcing intent and quality suppliers. A Sourcing Connection Desk has been set up on-site for the first time, providing comprehensive support to help buyers locate target exhibitors and arrange on-the-spot matching — offering real-time assistance for buyers who were unable to book appointments in advance. In addition, the Hong Kong Show website has launched a new Meet the Exhibitors page, allowing buyers to search by show, product, country or region, with features to contact exhibitors and add events to their calendars for more effective sourcing trip planning. The Global Sources Buyer App has also been fully optimised to deliver a simpler, more personalised user experience that puts information at buyers' fingertips. The show expects to welcome close to 900 new overseas buyers to participate in on-site matching and networking activities, including high-quality buyers from Western Europe, the United States, Japan and ASEAN.

About Global Sources

Based in Hong Kong, Global Sources is a globally recognised B2B sourcing platform. With 55 years of dedicated service in facilitating international trade, it has earned the trust and recognition of the global business community through its proven track record of connecting quality buyers worldwide with verified top-tier Asian manufacturers. As a sourcing hub for market-ready innovative consumer products, Global Sources provides efficient and convenient trade services to over 14 million registered buyers and users worldwide.

SOURCE Global Sources