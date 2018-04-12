Global Sourdough Market Report 2018-2022 - Key Players are Alpha Baking, Bread Srsly, Ireks, Puratos, and Truckee Sourdough

Global Sourdough market to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is the increased sales of private-label sourdough. According to the report, one driver in the market is the increasing demand for gluten-free products. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the high price of sourdough and shorter shelf life.

Key Vendors

Alpha Baking Company

Bread Srsly

Ireks

Puratos

Truckee Sourdough Company

Key Topics Covered



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope of the Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing 2017

Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Threat of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 07: Market Segmentation by Application

Segmentation by Application

Comparison by Application

Global Sourdough Bread Market

Global Sourdough Bakery and Confectionery Market

Global Other Sourdough Products Market

Market Opportunity by Application

Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

Sourdough Market in EMEA

Sourdough Market in the Americas

Sourdough Market in APAC

Key Leading Countries

Sourdough Market in the US

Sourdough Market in Germany

Sourdough Market in the UK

Sourdough Market in Italy

Sourdough Market in China

Market Opportunity

Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Increased Sales of Private-Label Sourdough

Increasing Number of Bad-Quality Sourdough Bread

Increase in Product's Shelf Life

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Part 14: Vendor Analysis



