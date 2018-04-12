Global Sourdough Market Report 2018-2022 - Key Players are Alpha Baking, Bread Srsly, Ireks, Puratos, and Truckee Sourdough

The "Global Sourdough Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Global Sourdough market to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is the increased sales of private-label sourdough. According to the report, one driver in the market is the increasing demand for gluten-free products. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the high price of sourdough and shorter shelf life.

Key Vendors


  • Alpha Baking Company
  • Bread Srsly
  • Ireks
  • Puratos
  • Truckee Sourdough Company

Key Topics Covered

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

  • Market Ecosystem
  • Market Characteristics
  • Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Market Sizing

  • Market Definition
  • Market Sizing 2017
  • Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers
  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers
  • Threat of New Entrants
  • Threat of Substitutes
  • Threat of Rivalry
  • Market Condition

Part 07: Market Segmentation by Application

  • Segmentation by Application
  • Comparison by Application
  • Global Sourdough Bread Market
  • Global Sourdough Bakery and Confectionery Market
  • Global Other Sourdough Products Market
  • Market Opportunity by Application

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

  • Geographical Segmentation
  • Regional Comparison
  • Sourdough Market in EMEA
  • Sourdough Market in the Americas
  • Sourdough Market in APAC
  • Key Leading Countries
  • Sourdough Market in the US
  • Sourdough Market in Germany
  • Sourdough Market in the UK
  • Sourdough Market in Italy
  • Sourdough Market in China
  • Market Opportunity

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers and Challenges

  • Market Drivers
  • Market Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

  • Increased Sales of Private-Label Sourdough
  • Increasing Number of Bad-Quality Sourdough Bread
  • Increase in Product's Shelf Life

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape Disruption

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5pwgnx/global_sourdough?w=5

