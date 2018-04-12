Global Sourdough Market Report 2018-2022 - Key Players are Alpha Baking, Bread Srsly, Ireks, Puratos, and Truckee Sourdough

DUBLIN, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Sourdough Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Sourdough market to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is the increased sales of private-label sourdough. According to the report, one driver in the market is the increasing demand for gluten-free products. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the high price of sourdough and shorter shelf life.
Key Vendors
- Alpha Baking Company
- Bread Srsly
- Ireks
- Puratos
- Truckee Sourdough Company
Key Topics Covered
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing 2017
- Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Threat of Rivalry
- Market Condition
Part 07: Market Segmentation by Application
- Segmentation by Application
- Comparison by Application
- Global Sourdough Bread Market
- Global Sourdough Bakery and Confectionery Market
- Global Other Sourdough Products Market
- Market Opportunity by Application
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- Sourdough Market in EMEA
- Sourdough Market in the Americas
- Sourdough Market in APAC
- Key Leading Countries
- Sourdough Market in the US
- Sourdough Market in Germany
- Sourdough Market in the UK
- Sourdough Market in Italy
- Sourdough Market in China
- Market Opportunity
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers and Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
- Increased Sales of Private-Label Sourdough
- Increasing Number of Bad-Quality Sourdough Bread
- Increase in Product's Shelf Life
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5pwgnx/global_sourdough?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sourdough-market-report-2018-2022---key-players-are-alpha-baking-bread-srsly-ireks-puratos-and-truckee-sourdough-300628896.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article