Global Space Agency Market Report Report 2021: Focus on Launching Satellites that Provide Revenue-generating Export Services or Products, or Promote Space Commercialization

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Space Agencies Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides information on major industry trends as well as insights into the top 14 space agencies, including the new and emerging ones.

It covers the most advanced space activities and programs, international space collaborations, growth opportunities of emerging and developed space agencies from around the world, and it summarizes the key participants and observations within the national space agency market.

Most space agencies focus on launching satellites that provide revenue-generating export services or products, or promote space commercialization, all of which add significant value to the space industry.

This has resulted in the positive growth of the industry, and with the entry of many start-ups and space companies that are constantly innovating and developing advanced technologies, has led to higher adoption of new space companies, smart technologies, and low-cost space products, services, and capabilities.

Key Issues Addressed

Who are major/key participants in the national space agency market?

Which are the new and emerging firms in the national space agency market?

What are the opportunities in this rapidly evolving segment?

What are the challenges faced by these space agencies?

What are the key programs they are working on?

How do these significant firms interact in the market?

How is the growth environment?

What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. The Strategic Imperative

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Space Agency Market

The Following Steps Must Be Considered to Overcome the Impact of the Three Strategic Imperatives

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Market Overview

Market Segmentation

Key Participants

3. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

Agency Overview - National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

Ongoing Missions

Future Missions

Growth Environment

Growth Opportunity - Better Government Support for the Growth of the American Space Industry, 2021

4. European Space Agency (ESA)

Agency Overview - European Space Agency (ESA)

Ongoing Missions

Future Missions

Growth Environment

Growth Opportunity - Collaborators for Better Development of Space Products, 2021

5. China National Space Administration (CNSA)

Agency Overview - China National Space Administration (CNSA)

Ongoing Missions - Chinese Lunar Exploration Program

Ongoing Missions

Growth Environment

Growth Opportunity - Better Market Interaction and Policies for the Evolution of the Chinese Space Industry, 2021

6. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

Agency Overview - Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

Ongoing Missions

Future Missions

Growth Environment

Growth Opportunity - Increased Market Interaction for the Expansion of the Japanese Space Industry, 2021

7. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)

Agency Overview - Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)

Ongoing Missions

Future Missions

Growth Environment

Growth Opportunity - Increase in Participation of Space Companies for Rapid Growth of the Indian Space Industry, 2021

8. Roscosmos

Agency Overview - Roscosmos

Ongoing Missions

Future Missions

Growth Environment

Growth Opportunity - Increasing Government Involvement for Progress in the Russian Space Industry, 2021

9. Canadian Space Agency (CSA)

Agency Overview - Canadian Space Agency (CSA)

Ongoing Missions

Growth Environment

Growth Opportunity - Innovation and Technological Advancement for the Development of the Canadian Space Industry, 2021

10. Centre National D'Etudes Spatiales (CNES)

Agency Overview - Centre National D'Etudes Spatiales (CNES)

Ongoing Missions

Future Missions

Growth Environment

Growth Opportunity - Collaborators for Future Missions, 2021

11. Comision Nacional De Actividades Espaciales (CONAE)

Agency Overview - Comision Nacional De Actividades Espaciales (CONAE)

Ongoing Missions

Future Missions

Growth Environment

Growth Opportunity - Evolution of a Comprehensive Regulatory Framework for the Development of the Argentine Space Industry, 2021

12. UK Space Agency

Agency Overview - UK Space Agency

Growth Environment

Growth Opportunity - Increase in Funding Opportunities for Growth of the UK Space Industry, 2021

13. Azercosmos

Agency Overview - Azercosmos

Azercosmos Development Milestones

Growth Environment

Growth Opportunity - Partnering for Better Market Reach, 2021

14. Turkish Space Agency

Agency Overview - Turkish Space Agency

Future Missions

Growth Environment

Growth Opportunity - Intensification of Market Interaction for Growth of the Nascent Turkish Space Industry, 2021

15. New Zealand Space Agency

Agency Overview - New Zealand Space Agency

Future Missions

Growth Environment

Growth Opportunity - Collaborators for Future Development of the New Zealand Space Industry, 2021

16. Philippine Space Agency

Agency Overview - Philippine Space Agency

Future Missions

Growth Environment

Growth Opportunity - Entry of New Market Participants for the Evolution of the Philippine Space Industry, 2021

Growth Drivers in Space Agency Market

Growth Restraints in Space Agency Market

17. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nkragk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

