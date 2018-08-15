Global Space Debris Monitoring and Removal Market 2018-2022 with Airbus, ASTROSCALE, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman & RSC Energia Dominating

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Space Debris Monitoring and Removal Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global space debris monitoring and removal market will generate a revenue of close to USD 2.9 billion by 2022.

Global Space Debris Monitoring and Removal Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Space debris monitoring and removal play a significant role in the control of the amount of debris present in space. The high number of non-functional objects in Earth's spatial environment due to spatial collisions between natural and artificial satellites or spacecraft is the prime factor that is increasing the demand for monitoring and removal of space debris.

One trend in the market is emerging ADR concepts. In the last decade, the space debris population has witnessed rapid growth in the LEO and is expected to continue growing even with the widespread adoption of mitigation measures. ADR is required to stabilize the growth of space debris, but more importantly, a check should be monitored for any newly launched objects so that they are in compliance with post-mission disposal guidelines.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising amount of space debris. As of now, there are 40,000 tracked objects in the orbit, of which about half remain in space and are regularly tracked by the US Space Surveillance Network and maintained in its catalog. One-fourth of the cataloged objects are satellites out of which less than 30% are operational and are spent upper stages and mission-related objects, such as launch adapters and lens covers.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is damaging impact of hypervelocity particles. Man-made space debris and natural meteoroids moving at high speed can damage satellites and spacecraft. If the particle travels sufficiently fast, electromagnetic radiation is generated from the impact, which can damage and disable the spacecraft's electronic systems.

Key vendors

Airbus

ASTROSCALE

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

RSC Energia

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Space debris removal technology market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Space debris monitoring technology market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by region

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emerging ADR concepts

Development of self-replicating robots for debris removal

High energy laser concept for debris removal

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Airbus

ASTROSCALE

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

RSC Energia

PART 15: APPENDIX





