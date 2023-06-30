Global Space Launch Services Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $38.93 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 13.7%

DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space Launch Services Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global space launch services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.7% to reach $38.93 billion in 2030 from $15.8 billion in 2023.

This report on global space launch services market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global space launch services Market by segmenting the market based on pay load, launch platform, launch vehicle, orbit type, service type, end user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the space launch services Market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Antrix Corporation Limited

Arianespace

China Great Wall Industry Corporation (China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation)

Eurockot Launch Services

International Launch Services Inc.

Isc Kosmotras

Lockhead Martin Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Orbital ATK

Safran S.A.

SpaceX

Spaceflight Industries Inc.

The Boeing Company

United Launch Alliance

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Deployment of Small Satellites.

Large-Scale Investments by Private Firms in Space Exploration Missions

Challenges

Shortage of Skilled Workforce

High Cost

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Pay load

Satellite

Small satellite (less than 1000 Kg)

Large satellite (above 1000 Kg)

Human Spacecraft

Cargo

Testing Probes

Stratollite

by Launch Platform

Land

Air

Sea

by Launch Vehicle

Small launch vehicle

Heavy launch vehicle

by Orbit Type

Geosynchronous Orbit

Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

Polar Orbit

by Service Type

Pre-Launch

Management Services

Integration & Logistics

Tracking Data & Telemetry Support

Insurance

Post Launch

Launch and Early Operation Phase

RE-Supply Missions

Stabilization

Others

by End User

Government & Military

Commercial

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/22ic5g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets