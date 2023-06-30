Global Space Launch Services Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $38.93 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 13.7%

30 Jun, 2023, 19:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space Launch Services Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global space launch services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.7% to reach $38.93 billion in 2030 from $15.8 billion in 2023.
This report on global space launch services market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global space launch services Market by segmenting the market based on pay load, launch platform, launch vehicle, orbit type, service type, end user, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the space launch services Market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Antrix Corporation Limited
- Arianespace
- China Great Wall Industry Corporation (China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation)
- Eurockot Launch Services
- International Launch Services Inc.
- Isc Kosmotras
- Lockhead Martin Corporation
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Orbital ATK
- Safran S.A.
- SpaceX
- Spaceflight Industries Inc.
- The Boeing Company
- United Launch Alliance
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Deployment of Small Satellites.
- Large-Scale Investments by Private Firms in Space Exploration Missions
Challenges
- Shortage of Skilled Workforce
- High Cost
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Pay load
- Satellite
- Small satellite (less than 1000 Kg)
- Large satellite (above 1000 Kg)
- Human Spacecraft
- Cargo
- Testing Probes
- Stratollite
by Launch Platform
- Land
- Air
- Sea
by Launch Vehicle
- Small launch vehicle
- Heavy launch vehicle
by Orbit Type
- Geosynchronous Orbit
- Low Earth Orbit (LEO)
- Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)
- Polar Orbit
by Service Type
- Pre-Launch
- Management Services
- Integration & Logistics
- Tracking Data & Telemetry Support
- Insurance
- Post Launch
- Launch and Early Operation Phase
- RE-Supply Missions
- Stabilization
- Others
by End User
- Government & Military
- Commercial
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/22ic5g
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article