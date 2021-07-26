Global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Report 2021-2027 - Increasing Space Activity & Focus on National Security to Impel Global Space Situational Awareness Market

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space Situational Awareness (SSA) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Space Situational Awareness (SSA) estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $541.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

The Space Situational Awareness (SSA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$541.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$141.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

With Defense Budgets Coming Under Intense Pressure, SSA Market to Witness Challenging Times

An Introduction to Space Situational Awareness (SSA): Watchful Eye to Monitor & Observe Eventful Near-Earth Environment

Main Target Objects: Man-Made Debris

Select SSA Organizations & Programs

Increasingly Crowded Space Shines Cosmic Light on Space Situational Awareness Market

SSA Emerges as Critical Component of Space Deterrence & National Security Regime

Increasing Space Activity & Focus on National Security to Impel Global Space Situational Awareness Market

Recent Market Activity

Rising Adoption of SSA Unlikely to Offer Incentives for Further Development of Evasion Detection & Destruction Techniques

SSA Capabilities Present Hard Nut to Crack for Adversaries for Strategic Use

Market Analysis by Offering

World Space Situational Awareness Market by Offering (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Services, and Software

Global Space Situational Awareness Services Market by Space Surveillance & Tracking, Space Weather Services, and Near Earth Object Detection Services

Market Analysis by Object: Increasing Space Congestion Makes Fragmentation Debris Segment to Post Fastest Growth

World Space Situational Awareness Market by Object (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Fragmentation Debris, Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket Bodies, Functional Spacecrafts, and Other Objects

End-Use Market Analysis

World Space Situational Awareness Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Government & Military, and Commercial

Regional Analysis - North America Commands Major Share

US Assigns Department of Commerce with Task of Civil Space Situational Awareness

Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Program: A Landmark Initiative of European Space Agency

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Satellite Launches and Rising Space Activities Flare Up Demand

Increased Emphasis on Enhancing National Security

Rise in Partnership among Countries for SSA

Growing Menace of Space Debris Calls for Improved SSA Capabilities

Proliferation of Small Satellites Elevates Demand

Select Conventional Satellites Vs. Small Satellites: A Comparative Analysis

Surging Demand for Space-Based Sensing Bodes Well

Blockchain Enabled Space Traffic Awareness

Evolving Role of LEO Satellite Services

Increasing Use of Space-based Infrastructure

Increasing Involvement of Private Players in the Global Space Industry

Market Remains Buoyant over Scope of On-Orbit Servicing

Technology Advancements to Fuel Market Growth

Restraints and Challenges

Lack of Unified Standards

Issues in Micro-Sized Debris Detection

Technological Glitches

