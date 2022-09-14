Global Space Tourism Market Report 2022: Healthy CAGR Expected on the Back of Increased Commercialization of Space

Sep 14, 2022, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Space Tourism Market, By Type By Product Type By Destination By Customer By Service Provider, By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global space tourism market is expected to witness growth at a steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the shift in preference of consumers to spend on once-in-a-lifetime experiences and the growing commercialization of the space tourism industry are driving the demand for the global space tourism market.
The practice of taking tourists into space for leisure or professional purposes to give them the chance to experience life as an astronaut is included in space tourism services. Space tourism comes in a variety of forms, including orbital, suborbital, and lunar tourism. Since space travel is now deemed pricey, only those with considerable spending power can afford it.
The global space tourism market is segmented into type, product type, destination, customer, service provider, regional distribution, and company. Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into suborbital and orbital. One type of spaceflight that doesn't make one full rotation or achieve escape velocity is sun-orbital spaceflight. In suborbital tourism, the spacecraft travels to the outer solar system but on a trajectory that collides with the surface of the gravitational body from which it was launched. Space travel orbits the earth steadily in orbital tourism. Ongoing advancements in the space tourism industry and the high-end investments by public and private players to upgrade space tourism are expected to influence the market demand positively.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2027
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global space tourism market from 2017 to 2021.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global space tourism market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
- To classify and forecast global space tourism market based on type, product type, destination, customer, service provider, regional distribution, and company.
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global space tourism market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for global space tourism market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global space tourism market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global space tourism market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global space tourism market.
Key Target Audience:
- Space Tourism service provider companies
- Market research and consulting firms
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums, and alliances related to space tourism market
Report Scope:
In this report, global space tourism market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Global Space Tourism Market, By Type:
- Suborbital
- Orbital
Global Space Tourism Market, By Product Type:
- High Altitude Jet Fighter Flights
- Atmospheric Zero-Gravity Flights
- Aircraft Replacement Flights
- Others
Global Space Tourism Market, By Destination:
- Mars
- Earth Orbit
- Venus
- Moon
- Ceres
- Others
Global Space Tourism Market, By Customer:
- Civilians
- Enterprise
- Others
Global Space Tourism Market, By Service Provider:
- Government
- Commercial Institutions
- Others
Global Space Tourism Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Space Tourism Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customers
6. Global Space Tourism Market Outlook
7. North America Space Tourism Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Space Tourism Market Outlook
9. Europe Space Tourism Market Outlook
10. South America Space Tourism Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Space Tourism Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Blue Origin
- Virgin Galactic
- SpaceX
- Space Adventures Inc.
- EADS Astrium
- Armadillo Aerospace
- Excalibur Almaz
- Space Island Group
- Boeing
- Zero 2 Infinity
- Starchaser Industries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/va21vv
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article