Global Speaker Amplifier Market (2020 to 2027) - by Power, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Speaker Amplifier Market by Power and Mid Power and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global speaker amplifier market size was valued at $5.80 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.73 Billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

A speaker amplifier is an electronic device, which increases the amplifier-sound from low level electronic audio signal to higher level audio signal for loudspeakers or headphones. It allows to increase vibrations to the maximum extent of signals without affecting wavelength or frequency, and help improve efficiency of a sound system. Its applications include concert & theatrical sound reinforcement systems, public address systems, and domestic systems such as a home-theatre or stereo system. Speaker amplifiers are also used in wireless communication as well as broadcasting.



The global speaker amplifier market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the period of forecast period, owing to surge in demand for consumer electronics and growth installation of high-performance infotainment systems in automobiles. In addition, consumers around the globe prefer devices that are portable, easy to carry, and have features such as low power consumption, high speed, and greater accuracy, which propels manufacturers to focus and come up with advanced features for speaker amplifiers that are supported in handheld devices such as MP3 and portable docking stations. Moreover, increase in demand for audio systems in public and private events across the globe also fuels growth of the market. However, technical faults and issues associated with integration of audio devices is a major restraint for the speaker amplifier market growth. In addition, growing penetration of IoT technology in media & infotainment systems is expected to create opportunities for the speaker amplifier industry.



The global speaker amplifier market is segmented into power, end use, and region. By power, the market is segmented into low power (less than 5W) and mid power (5W to 25W). The end use segment is divided into computer, phones, tablets, over-ear headphones, TWS, home entertainment, commercial, automotive, portable, smart home, IoT, wearable, and AR/VR.



Region wise, the speaker amplifier market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



The key players operating in the market include as Cirrus, Maxim, ROHM, NXP Semiconductors, ADI, STMicroelectronics, Silicon Labs, ICE Power, ON Semiconductors, Monolithic Power Systems, and Infineon.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2019

3.4.1. Top 5 Players RevenU.S.are, 2019

3.4.2. Top 5 Players Volume Share, 2019

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Surge in Demand for Consumer Electronics

3.5.1.2. Growth Installation of High Performance Infotainment Systems in Automobiles

3.5.1.3. the Development of Newer Audio Technologies Increasing User Experience

3.5.1.4. Increase in Demand for Audio Systems in Public and Private Events Across the Globe

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Technical Faults and Issues Associated with Integration of Audio Devices

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Growing Penetration of IoT End Use in Media & Infotainment Systems

3.5.3.2. Increase in Research and Development for Providing Enhanced Features in Speaker Amplifier

3.6. Pricing Analysis

3.6.1. Pricing at Different Volume Levels by Power Wattage Less Than 5W

3.6.2. Pricing at Different Volume Levels by Power Wattage Between 5W to 25W

3.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.7.1. Impact on Market Size

3.7.2. Impact on Product Pricing

3.7.3. End-user Trends, Preference, and Budget Impact

3.7.4. Key Player Strategy



Chapter 4: Global Speaker Amplifier Market, by Power

4.1. Overview

4.2. Low Power (Less Than 5W)

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Mid Power (5W to 25W)

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Global Speaker Amplifier Market, by End Use

5.1. Overview

5.2. Computer

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Phones

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Tablets

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Over-Ear Headphones

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.6. Tws

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.7. Home Entertainment

5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.8. Commercial

5.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.8.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.9. Automotive

5.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.9.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.10. Portable

5.10.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.10.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.10.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.11. Smart Home

5.11.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.11.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.11.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.12. Iot

5.12.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.12.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.12.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.13. Wearable

5.13.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.13.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.13.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.14. Ar/Vr

5.14.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.14.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.14.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Speaker Amplifier Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape



Chapter 8: Competitive Dashboard

8.1. Competitive Heatmap



Chapter 9: Company Profile

9.1. Analog Devices, Inc. (Adi)

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company Snapshot

9.1.4. Product Portfolio

9.1.5. R&D Expenditure

9.1.6. Business Performance

9.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.2. Cirrus Logic, Inc.

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Key Executives

9.2.3. Company Snapshot

9.2.4. Product Portfolio

9.2.5. R&D Expenditure

9.2.6. Business Performance

9.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.3. Icepower A/S

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Key Executive

9.3.3. Company Snapshot

9.3.4. Product Portfolio

9.3.5. Key Strategic Move(S)S and Developments

9.4. Infineon Technologies Ag

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Key Executives

9.4.3. Company Snapshot

9.4.4. Operating Business Segments

9.4.5. Product Portfolio

9.4.6. R&D Expenditure

9.4.7. Business Performance

9.4.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.5. Maxim Integrated

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company Snapshot

9.5.4. Product Portfolio

9.5.5. R&D Expenditure

9.5.6. Business Performance

9.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.6. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Key Executives

9.6.3. Company Snapshot

9.6.4. Operating Business Segments

9.6.5. Product Portfolio

9.6.6. R&D Expenditure

9.6.7. Business Performance

9.6.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.7. Nxp Semiconductor

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Company Snapshot

9.7.3. Product Portfolio

9.7.4. R&D Expenditure

9.7.5. Business Performance

9.7.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.8. ON Semiconductor

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Key Executives

9.8.3. Company Snapshot

9.8.4. Operating Business Segments

9.8.5. Product Portfolio

9.8.6. R&D Expenditure

9.8.7. Business Performance

9.8.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.9. Rohm Co., Ltd.

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Key Executives

9.9.3. Company Snapshot

9.9.4. Product Portfolio

9.9.5. R&D Expenditure

9.9.6. Business Performance

9.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.10. Silicon Laboratories Inc.

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Key Executive

9.10.3. Company Snapshot

9.10.4. Product Portfolio

9.10.5. R&D Expenditure

9.10.6. Business Performance

9.11. Stmicroelectronics N. V.

9.11.1. Company Overview

9.11.2. Company Snapshot

9.11.3. Operating Business Segments

9.11.4. Product Portfolio

9.11.5. R&D Expenditure

9.11.6. Business Performance

9.11.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xq9da

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

