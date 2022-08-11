Global Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) in Mobility Opportunities Report 2022: SPAC Deals of More than $16 Billion in 2021 Show SPAC Mergers Gaining Popularity Among Start-ups

Aug 11, 2022, 11:15 ET
In 2020 and 2021 SPAC popularity exploded, grabbing the attention of investors, start-ups, technology companies, and regulators alike.
The SPAC approach offers many start-ups, technology companies, and non-traditional automotive companies an alternative path to public market. Essentially blank check shell companies, SPACs are formed to list companies on stock exchanges or make them public without going through the traditional IPO process.
Automotive/mobility-related SPACs are growing exponentially as this approach allows cash flow into the companies that need large capital to expand their operations and launch use-case-driven products in the market.
The SPAC hype is quite relevant to automotive tech companies, with more than 40 SPACs announced in 2021 alone. This study provides an executive outlook of SPAC deals happening in the automotive industry.
The electric, autonomous, and urban air mobility (flying cars) segments experienced more SPAC formations than all other automotive industry verticals. Among them are Joby Aviation, Archer Aviation, Lilium, Blade Urban Air Mobility, Faraday Future, Fisker, Lucid Motors, Canoo, Polestar, and REE.
Research Highlights
- Analyze and understand SPACs, the SPAC structure, and the various processes involved in SPAC deals
- Deep dive into the evolution of SPACs and the time frame and life cycle of the SPAC process
- Identify how the SPAC process differs from the traditional IPO process, the regulations involved, and the challenges and growth factors for SPACs in the mobility market
- Provide a strategic overview of the SPAC process, with the intent of identifying and understanding the key stakeholders, segments, regions, and companies driving the innovations through this alternate IPO concept
- Highlight the evolution of SPAC in automotive
- Deep dive into the key operational model of SPAC, with a specific focus on its automotive regulations and methodology
- Provide an overview of top SPAC mergers and their transaction highlights
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the SPAC concept and why SPAC is needed in automotive?
- What are the advantages and disadvantages of SPAC?
- Which are the key growth segments in SPAC?
- What strategies are possible for automotive companies seeking long-term SPAC investment?
- What are the future opportunities in SPAC?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on SPAC in the Mobility Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- SPAC in Mobility
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Research Summary
- SPAC Deals in Mobility Between 2021 and 2022
- SPAC Return Analysis of Select Companies
- SPAC Performance Position Analysis
- Future of SPAC in Mobility
4. SPAC Overview
- Introduction to SPAC
- Evolution of the SPAC Market
- Pestle Analysis for the SPAC Process
- People Involved in the SPAC Process
- SPAC Process Flow Chart
- The 3 Phases of the SPAC Life Cycle
- The De-SPAC Process
- SPAC Merger Vs. Traditional IPO - Differences in Timeline
- Differences Between SPAC Merger and Traditional IPO
- Global Comparison of SPAC Listings
- Advantages of the SPAC Process
- Challenges in the SPAC Process - Shareholders' Perspective
- Challenges Involved in the SPAC Process
5. SPAC in Mobility
- SPAC Deals in Mobility
- Mobility SPAC Deals Size for 2020 and 2021
- Mobility SPAC Deals Valuation for 2020 and 2021
- Snapshot of SPAC Deals in Mobility, 2020 and 2021
- SPAC Deals in Electric Segment
- Top 10 High-valued SPAC Deals in the Last Two Years
- Why SPAC Deals are a Go-to for the Electric Segment
6. SPAC Deals in the Electric Segment
- Electric SPACS by Major Sub-domain
- Electric Segment SPAC Deal Size by Sub-domain
- Electric Segment SPAC Deal Valuation by Sub-domain
- Top 10 High-value SPAC Deals in Electric - 2020 and 2021
- Use Case 1 - Polestar
- Use Case 2 - Arrival
- Use Case 3 - QuantumScape
- Use Case 4 - REE
- Use Case 5 - ChargePoint
7. SPAC Deals in Autonomous Segment
- Breakdown of Autonomous SPAC Deals, 2020-2021
- SPAC Deals in Autonomous Segment
- Autonomous SPAC Deals by Autonomous Sub-domain
- Autonomous Segment SPAC Deal Size By Sub-domain
- Autonomous Segment SPAC Deal Valuation By Sub-domain
- Use Case 1 - Luminar
- Use Case 2 - Aurora
8. SPAC Deals in Connected and Shared Mobility Segment
- Breakdown of Connected SPAC Deals, 2020-2021
- Connected SPAC Deals by Major Sub-domain
- Breakdown of Shared Mobility SPAC Deals, 2020-2021
- Shared Mobility SPAC Deals By Major Sub-domain
9. SPAC Deals in Aviation Services, Flying Cars, and Other Mobility-related Segments
- Breakdown of Other Mobility SPAC Deals, 2020-2021
- Other Mobility SPAC Deals by Major Sub-domain
- Breakdown of Flying Cars and Aviation Services SPAC Deals, 2020-2021
- Flying Cars and Aviation Services SPAC Deals by Major Sub-domain
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Start-ups and Tech Companies Prefer the SPAC Process Over IPO
- Growth Opportunity 2 - EVS Remain a Prominent Segment for SPAC Transactions
- Growth Opportunity 3 - SPAC Process Fast-tracks the Route to Market
Companies Mentioned
- Archer Aviation
- Arrival
- Aurora
- Blade Urban Air Mobility
- Canoo
- ChargePoint
- Faraday Future
- Fisker
- Joby Aviation
- Lilium
- Lucid Motors
- Luminar
- Polestar
- QuantumScape
- REE
