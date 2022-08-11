Global Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) in Mobility Opportunities Report 2022: SPAC Deals of More than $16 Billion in 2021 Show SPAC Mergers Gaining Popularity Among Start-ups

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Global Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) in Mobility" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2020 and 2021 SPAC popularity exploded, grabbing the attention of investors, start-ups, technology companies, and regulators alike.

The SPAC approach offers many start-ups, technology companies, and non-traditional automotive companies an alternative path to public market. Essentially blank check shell companies, SPACs are formed to list companies on stock exchanges or make them public without going through the traditional IPO process.

Automotive/mobility-related SPACs are growing exponentially as this approach allows cash flow into the companies that need large capital to expand their operations and launch use-case-driven products in the market.

The SPAC hype is quite relevant to automotive tech companies, with more than 40 SPACs announced in 2021 alone. This study provides an executive outlook of SPAC deals happening in the automotive industry.

The electric, autonomous, and urban air mobility (flying cars) segments experienced more SPAC formations than all other automotive industry verticals. Among them are Joby Aviation, Archer Aviation, Lilium, Blade Urban Air Mobility, Faraday Future, Fisker, Lucid Motors, Canoo, Polestar, and REE.

Research Highlights

Analyze and understand SPACs, the SPAC structure, and the various processes involved in SPAC deals

Deep dive into the evolution of SPACs and the time frame and life cycle of the SPAC process

Identify how the SPAC process differs from the traditional IPO process, the regulations involved, and the challenges and growth factors for SPACs in the mobility market

Provide a strategic overview of the SPAC process, with the intent of identifying and understanding the key stakeholders, segments, regions, and companies driving the innovations through this alternate IPO concept

Highlight the evolution of SPAC in automotive

Deep dive into the key operational model of SPAC, with a specific focus on its automotive regulations and methodology

Provide an overview of top SPAC mergers and their transaction highlights

Key Issues Addressed

What is the SPAC concept and why SPAC is needed in automotive?

What are the advantages and disadvantages of SPAC?

Which are the key growth segments in SPAC?

What strategies are possible for automotive companies seeking long-term SPAC investment?

What are the future opportunities in SPAC?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on SPAC in the Mobility Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

SPAC in Mobility

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Research Summary

SPAC Deals in Mobility Between 2021 and 2022

SPAC Return Analysis of Select Companies

SPAC Performance Position Analysis

Future of SPAC in Mobility

4. SPAC Overview

Introduction to SPAC

Evolution of the SPAC Market

Pestle Analysis for the SPAC Process

People Involved in the SPAC Process

SPAC Process Flow Chart

The 3 Phases of the SPAC Life Cycle

The De-SPAC Process

SPAC Merger Vs. Traditional IPO - Differences in Timeline

Differences Between SPAC Merger and Traditional IPO

Global Comparison of SPAC Listings

Advantages of the SPAC Process

Challenges in the SPAC Process - Shareholders' Perspective

Challenges Involved in the SPAC Process

5. SPAC in Mobility

SPAC Deals in Mobility

Mobility SPAC Deals Size for 2020 and 2021

Mobility SPAC Deals Valuation for 2020 and 2021

Snapshot of SPAC Deals in Mobility, 2020 and 2021

SPAC Deals in Electric Segment

Top 10 High-valued SPAC Deals in the Last Two Years

Why SPAC Deals are a Go-to for the Electric Segment

6. SPAC Deals in the Electric Segment

Electric SPACS by Major Sub -domain

-domain Electric Segment SPAC Deal Size by Sub-domain

Electric Segment SPAC Deal Valuation by Sub-domain

Top 10 High-value SPAC Deals in Electric - 2020 and 2021

Use Case 1 - Polestar

Use Case 2 - Arrival

Use Case 3 - QuantumScape

Use Case 4 - REE

Use Case 5 - ChargePoint

7. SPAC Deals in Autonomous Segment

Breakdown of Autonomous SPAC Deals, 2020-2021

SPAC Deals in Autonomous Segment

Autonomous SPAC Deals by Autonomous Sub-domain

Autonomous Segment SPAC Deal Size By Sub-domain

Autonomous Segment SPAC Deal Valuation By Sub-domain

Use Case 1 - Luminar

Use Case 2 - Aurora

8. SPAC Deals in Connected and Shared Mobility Segment

Breakdown of Connected SPAC Deals, 2020-2021

Connected SPAC Deals by Major Sub -domain

-domain Breakdown of Shared Mobility SPAC Deals, 2020-2021

Shared Mobility SPAC Deals By Major Sub -domain

9. SPAC Deals in Aviation Services, Flying Cars, and Other Mobility-related Segments

Breakdown of Other Mobility SPAC Deals, 2020-2021

Other Mobility SPAC Deals by Major Sub -domain

-domain Breakdown of Flying Cars and Aviation Services SPAC Deals, 2020-2021

Flying Cars and Aviation Services SPAC Deals by Major Sub -domain

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Start-ups and Tech Companies Prefer the SPAC Process Over IPO

Growth Opportunity 2 - EVS Remain a Prominent Segment for SPAC Transactions

Growth Opportunity 3 - SPAC Process Fast-tracks the Route to Market

Companies Mentioned

Archer Aviation

Arrival

Aurora

Blade Urban Air Mobility

Canoo

ChargePoint

Faraday Future

Fisker

Joby Aviation

Lilium

Lucid Motors

Luminar

Polestar

QuantumScape

REE

