Global Special Purpose Needles Business Analysis Report 2023-2030: Needle-Free Alternatives - A Growing Threat or Opportunity

Global Special Purpose Needles Market to Reach $20.4 Billion by 2030

The global market for Special Purpose Needles is experiencing a significant growth trajectory, with an estimated value of US$11.8 Billion in 2022. Projections indicate that this market will reach a substantial size of US$20.4 Billion by 2030, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% over the analytical period from 2022 to 2030.

This comprehensive market analysis spans the years 2014 to 2030, scrutinizing annual sales trends and growth patterns across a range of specialized needle products. These include hypodermic needles, pen needles, blood collection needles, IV/catheter needles, epidural needles, suture needles, fistula needles, spinal needles, aspiration & biopsy needles, and other niche needle types.

Furthermore, the report delves into the diverse end-use sectors, encompassing hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and various other applications. By providing historical perspectives and future forecasts, this data enables a deeper understanding of market dynamics and potential growth prospects across different needle categories and global regions.

Within this market landscape, the Hypodermic Needles segment is anticipated to showcase remarkable growth, with a projected CAGR of 8.7%, ultimately reaching a market value of US$6.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. In light of the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the Pen Needles segment is reevaluated to exhibit a revised CAGR of 7.7% over the next 8 years.

In the United States, the Special Purpose Needles market is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is expected to achieve a market size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, driven by a substantial CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Noteworthy growth is also projected in other geographic markets, such as Japan and Canada, with anticipated growth rates of 6.4% and 6.5%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to experience a CAGR of approximately 6.7%. The Asia-Pacific region, led by countries like Australia, India, and South Korea, is set to reach a market value of US$1.9 Billion by 2030.

As the global demand for Special Purpose Needles continues to rise, these insights serve as a valuable resource for businesses and stakeholders seeking to navigate and capitalize on the dynamic opportunities within this market.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

How Healthcare Has Been Impacted & Beyond COVID-19 What's In Store for Healthcare?

Missed Cancer Diagnosis in U.S. as of June 2020

Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)

Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)

With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

Elective Surgeries Report Roller-Coaster Ride Amid COVID-19

COVID-19 Vaccination Programs Drive Demand for Needles & Syringes

Special Purpose Needles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Special Purpose Needles: A Prelude

History OF Needles and Syringes

Types of Needles

Emerging Markets: Focal Point for Future Growth

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations to Support Growth in Hypodermic Needles Market

Home and Alternate Healthcare: An Expanding Segment

Aging-In Place Gains in Popularity

Legislations Curb Needle Stick Injuries Drive Demand for Safety Syringes and Needles

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Demand for Safety Needles

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Onset of Microneedles Pose a Challenge to Hypodermic Needles

Rise in Number of Surgeries Buoys Growth

Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries

Pain Free Shots: A Growing R&D Domain

Fear of Needles: A Key Challenge for Covid-19 Vaccination Efforts

Needle-Free Innovations to Make Hypodermic Needles Go into Oblivion

Smaller Gauge Needles: A Persistent Trend

Surgical Needles Focus on Better Coatings and Material

Innovations Foster Growth in Dental Needles Market

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Demand for Biopsy Needles

Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics: Opportunity Indicators

Automatic Core Biopsy Needle Devices Transform Needle Biopsy

Ultrasonically Oscillating Needles Designed to Improve Cancer Management

Smart Needles to Revolutionize Cancer Diagnosis

Breast Biopsies Receive a Setback from Needle Shortages & Delay in Procedures

Rising Incidents of Spinal & Neurological Conditions Keeps Spinal Needles Market in Good Shape

Spinal Surgery to Benefit from Technological Advancements

Growing use of Self-Injection Devices to Boost Growth

Pen Needles Gain Traction as Insulin Pens Rise in Popularity for Administering Insulin

Smart Insulin Pens: A Growing Area of Interest

Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices in Diabetes Management

Needle-Free Alternatives: A Growing Threat

Rise in Diabetic Population Continues to Drives Demand for Pen Needles

Parenteral Drug Delivery Offer Opportunities

Needleless Systems Pose Threat to Traditional Syringes

Low Dead Space Needles Face Notable Demand-Supply Gap amid COVID-19

Innovations Foster Growth in Dental Needles Market

COVID-19 Impact on Dental Care Market

Laparoscopy Market to Regain Momentum Following Brief, COVID-19-Induced Hiatus

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive Market Opportunities

Aging Population and Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Spur Demand

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 103 Featured)

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

B. Braun Medical, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Dentsply Sirona

Injeq Oy

INRAD, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medline Industries, Inc

Medtronic, Inc.

Smiths Medical International Limited

Surgical Specialties Corporation

TERUMO Corporation

