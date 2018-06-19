Global Speciality Chemicals Market Report 2018: Globalization of Value Chain and Increasing Investments in Construction and Infrastructure Development Projects

DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Speciality Chemicals Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Speciality Chemicals Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing capacity expansion in Asia Pacific Region, Globalization of value chain and increasing investments in construction and infrastructure development projects.
Scope of the Report
- Depending on Type, it is segmented into adhesives, advanced ceramic materials, construction chemicals, cosmetic chemicals, electronic chemicals, food additives, pesticides, plastic additives, printing inks, rubber processing chemicals, specialty mining chemicals, specialty oilfields chemicals, specialty paper & pulp chemicals, specialty polymers, textile chemicals and water treatment chemicals.
- On the basis of Function, market is segmented into antioxidants, biocides, catalysts, demulsifier, separation membranes, specialty enzymes, specialty pigments, Specialty Coatings and Surfactant.
- On Considering End User, the market is divided into agriculture, automotive & transportation, construction, consumer goods, industrial manufacturing and other end users.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Global Speciality Chemicals Market, By Type
5 Global Speciality Chemicals Market, By Function
6 Global Speciality Chemicals Market, By End User
7 Global Speciality Chemicals Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
- The DOW Chemical Company
- Solvay SA
- PPG Industries
- Novozymes
- Huntsman Corporation
- Henkel AG & Co. KGAA
- Ferro Corporation
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Evonik Industries AG
- Cytec Industries Inc.
- Clariant AG
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
- Chemtura Corporation
- Bayer AG
- BASF SE
- Ashland Inc.
- Albemarle Corporation
- Akzonobel N.V.
