Global Speciality Chemicals Market Report 2018: Globalization of Value Chain and Increasing Investments in Construction and Infrastructure Development Projects

The Global Speciality Chemicals Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing capacity expansion in Asia Pacific Region, Globalization of value chain and increasing investments in construction and infrastructure development projects.

Depending on Type, it is segmented into adhesives, advanced ceramic materials, construction chemicals, cosmetic chemicals, electronic chemicals, food additives, pesticides, plastic additives, printing inks, rubber processing chemicals, specialty mining chemicals, specialty oilfields chemicals, specialty paper & pulp chemicals, specialty polymers, textile chemicals and water treatment chemicals.

On the basis of Function, market is segmented into antioxidants, biocides, catalysts, demulsifier, separation membranes, specialty enzymes, specialty pigments, Specialty Coatings and Surfactant.

On Considering End User, the market is divided into agriculture, automotive & transportation, construction, consumer goods, industrial manufacturing and other end users.

The DOW Chemical Company

Solvay SA

PPG Industries

Novozymes

Huntsman Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

Ferro Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Cytec Industries Inc.

Clariant AG

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Chemtura Corporation

Bayer AG

BASF SE

Ashland Inc.

Albemarle Corporation

Akzonobel N.V.

