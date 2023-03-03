Global Specialty Coffee Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $120.53 Billion by 2030 at a 12.9% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Specialty Coffee Market 2022-2030 by Grade, Product Type, Application, Consumer Age, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global specialty coffee market will reach $120,539.1 million by 2030, growing by 12.9% annually over 2022-2030, driven by rising disposable income and urbanization, growing demand for on-the-go coffee, strengthening premium coffee shops, and rising preferences for specialty coffee and green coffee.

In terms of demand volume, the global market is expected to grow at a 2022-2030 CAGR of 11.8%, advancing to 1.92 million metric tons by 2030.



This 174-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global specialty coffee market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2030 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global specialty coffee market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Grade, Product Type, Application, Consumer Age, Distribution Channel, and Region.



Based on Grade, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Coffee with 80-84.99 Points

Coffee with 85-89.99 Points

Coffee with 90-100 Points

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Instant Coffee

Ground Coffee

Whole Beans

Single-Cup

Blends

Other Products

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Home Use

Commercial Use

By Consumer Age, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

18-24-Year-Old Consumers

25-34-Year-Old Consumers

35-44-Year-Old Consumers

45-54-Year-Old Consumers

>55-Year-Old Consumers

By Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Food Service

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Retail and Grocery Stores

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Grade, Application and Consumer Age over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Companies Mentioned

Blue Bottle

Bulletproof

Caffe Nero Group Ltd.

Caribou Coffee Company

Costa Coffee

Don Francisco's Coffee

Coffee Dunkin' Donuts LLC

Eight O'Clock Coffee

JAB Holding Company

Luigi Lavazza S.p.A .

. Starbucks Corporation

Strauss Group Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfstiu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets