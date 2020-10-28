Global Specialty Fats & Oils Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2026, by Type, Application, Form, Functionality and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Fats & Oils Market by Type (Specialty Fats & Specialty Oils), Application (Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery Product, Processed Food, Animal Nutrition, Dairy Product, and Infant Nutrition), Form (Dry & Liquid), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Specialty fats & oils are the integral components in a wide range of products such as margarine, shortenings, dressings, confectionery products, baked goods, snack foods, infant formulas, and non-dairy creamers. Specialty fats & oils feature several important functionalities as a filling, coating, stabilizing as well as texturing, which play a pivotal role in various food processing. With the fluctuation in global cocoa production as well as variation in prices, over the past couple of years, there has been imbalance in the supply-demand graph. This one factor has led to the rise in demand for cocoa butter alternatives, which is one of the types of specialty fats. The Asia Pacific market is experiencing a surge in consumption rate for bakery as well as confectionery products, a rise in demand for functional food products, and a rise in awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of clean label food products among the consumers.

By type, the specialty oils subtype is projected to account for the fastest market growth in the specialty fats and oils market during the forecast period.

Specialty oils are oils with special dietary or functional properties and are used in supplements, special culinary applications, and cosmetics. All kinds of specialty oils, such as peanut, sunflower, soybean, rapeseed, and palm, find their applications in special applications such as cosmetics and pharmaceutically produced topical soft gels and liquid orals. In foods their key applications include frying oils, liquid butter alternatives, butter oil substitutes, filling fats, cake oils, salad oils, non-dairy creamers, and confectionery coatings, for which maintenance of their liquidity is necessary.

By application, the chocolates and confectionery subtype is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the Specialty fats & oils market during the forecast period.

The world is experiencing a steady rise in the demand for confectionaries, especially chocolates. However, according to the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO), there has been a deficit in the demand and supply of cocoa globally. In 2018-2019, the deficit accounted for 52 thousand tonnes, while in 2019-2020, it is estimated to go up to 80 thousand tonnes. Due to this, there is a rise in the need for substitutes



