Global Specialty Lighting Market Forecast to 2024 by Entertainment Lighting, Medical Lighting, UV Lamps, Others
Aug 09, 2019, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Lighting Market by light source (LED, Halogen Lamps, Xenon Bulbs, Incandescent Lamps), application (Entertainment, Medical, UV Lamps), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Specialty Lighting Market is Projected to Reach USD 7.2 Billion by 2024 from USD 5.4 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2024.
The growth of the specialty lighting market is driven by the growth in the number of music events, stringent government regulations pertaining to UV disinfection, and an increase in the adoption of surgical lighting for minor and major surgical procedures.
Reduction in energy consumption, and subsequently its cost, is one of the key factors making LEDs a preferred choice of users over conventional lights. LEDs are replacing conventional light sources such as fluorescent lamps, High-intensity Discharge (HID) lamps, and High pressure Sodium (HPS) lamps in entertainment and medical lighting applications.
The entertainment lighting application primarily includes stage, studio, and cinema lights, while the medical lighting application includes surgical and examination lights.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Live Music Events and Concerts
5.2.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations for Air, Water, and Surface Disinfection
5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Surgical Lighting for Minor and Major Surgical Procedures
5.2.1.4 Increasing Penetration and Decreasing Cost of LEDs
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Perception of Higher Cost of Installation and Limited Awareness About Payback Periods
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Ultrapure Water From End-Use Industries
5.2.3.2 High Growth Prospects in New Applications
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Misconceptions Regarding UV Purification Systems
6 Specialty Lighting Market, By Light Source
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Light-Emitting Diode (LED)
6.2.1 LED to Dominate Specialty Lighting Market During the Forecast Period
6.3 Others
7 Specialty Lighting Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Entertainment
7.2.1 Entertainment Lighting is A Major Contributor in the Specialty Lighting Market
7.3 Medical
7.3.1 Medical Lights are Used to Assist Doctors During Surgical Procedures and Examination
7.4 UV Lamps
7.4.1 UV Lamps to Exhibit Highest Growth in Coming Years
7.5 Others
8 Specialty Lighting Market for Entertainment Lighting
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Stage Lighting
8.2.1 Increasing Number of Live Performances & Music Events to Positively Impact Stage Lighting Segment
8.3 Studio Lighting
8.3.1 Studio Lighting Produce Desired Ambience During A Shoot
8.4 Others
8.5 Entertainment Lighting Market, By Region
8.5.1 North America to Dominate Entertainment Lighting Market
9 Specialty Lighting Market, for Medical Lighting
9.1 Medical Lighting Market, By Application
9.1.1 Introduction
9.1.2 Surgical Lighting
9.1.2.1 APAC to Exhibit Highest Growth for Surgical Lighting Market
9.1.3 Examination Lighting
9.1.3.1 North America Held the Largest Market for Examination Lighting in 2018
9.2 Medical Lighting Market, By Region
9.2.1 APAC has Tremendous Opportunities for Medical Lighting in Coming Years
10 Specialty Lighting Market, for UV Lamps
10.1 UV Lamps Market, By Application
10.1.1 Introduction
10.1.2 Air Purification
10.1.2.1 UV Disinfection of Air is A Highly Effective Way to Destroy Microorganisms
10.1.3 Water Purification
10.1.3.1 Water Purification Held the Largest Market for UV Lamps in 2018
10.1.4 Surface Purification
10.1.4.1 Disinfection of Surfaces is One of the Important Application of UV Disinfection Equipment
10.2 UV Lamps Market, By Region
10.2.1 UV Lamps Market in APAC to Grow at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period
11 Specialty Lighting Market, for Other Application
11.1 Market for Other Applications
11.1.1 Introduction
11.1.2 Airport Lighting
11.1.2.1 LED is the Main Light Source for Airport Lighting
11.1.3 Insect Traps Lighting
11.1.3.1 North America to Dominate Insect Trap Lighting Market in Coming Years
11.2 Market for Other Applications, By Region
11.2.1 North America to Hold the Largest Market Share for Other Applications
12 Geographic Analysis
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Signify Holding (Formerly Philips Lighting)
- OSRAM
- CREE
- USHIO
- Advanced Specialty Lighting
- Getinge AB
- Herbert Waldmann
- Brandon Medical
- Integra Lifesciences
- Steris PLC
- Halma
- Atlantic Ultraviolet
- Xylem
- Advanced UV
- American Ultraviolet
Other Important Players
- Martin Professional
- Altman Lighting
- Chauvet & Sons
- Guangzhou Yajiang Photoelectric Equipment Co.
- Daray Medical
Startup Ecosystem
- Color Imagination LED Lighting
- Advanced Stage Lights
- Technomed India
- Simeon Medical
- Crystal IS
