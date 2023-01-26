Global Specialty Lighting Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Signify, OSRAM, Advanced Speciality Lighting and Halma Among Others

Jan 26, 2023, 05:50 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Lighting Market by Light Source (Light-Emitting Diode, Halogen Lamps, Xenon Bulbs, Incandescent Lamps, Metal Halide Lamps), Application (Entertainment, Medical, UV Lamps) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The specialty lighting market is projected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2027 from USD 5.7 billion in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2027.
The specialty lighting market has been segmented by light source, application, and region. Product launches and developments were the key strategies adopted by the leading players in the market from January 2018 to November 2022.
Other strategies adopted by the players to grow in the market during this period were partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions.
The specialty lighting market is witnessing a rise in demand in entertainment application. The growth of the specialty lighting market is driven by the growth in the number of music events, stringent government regulations pertaining to UV disinfection, and an increase in the adoption of surgical lighting for minor and major surgical procedures.
Reduction in energy consumption, and subsequently its cost, is one of the key factors making LEDs a preferred choice of users over conventional lights.
LEDs are replacing conventional light sources such as fluorescent lamps, High-intensity Discharge (HID) lamps, and High-pressure Sodium (HPS) lamps in entertainment and medical lighting applications. The entertainment lighting application primarily includes stage, studio, and cinema lights, while the medical lighting application includes surgical and examination lights.
Stage lighting segment of entertainment application to account for largest market share during forecast period
The increasing number of live performances and growing music industry are expected to positively impact the growth of the stage lighting segment. An increase in the use of stage lighting for concerts, plays, operas, dance performances, theater, and other performances is also expected to drive the growth of the stage lighting segment.
In addition, increasing use of stage lighting for concerts, plays, operas, dance performances, and other events is expected to drive the growth of the stage lighting market. The intensity, color, type, and distribution of light play an important role in creating the effect required to justify the performance of artists on stage. This is expected to increase the adoption of stage lighting fixtures, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the stage lighting market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.2.4. Challenges
5.3. Value Chain Analysis
5.4. Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Specialty Lighting Players
5.5. Ecosystem/Market Map
5.6. Technology Analysis
5.7. Pricing Analysis
5.8. Patent Analysis
5.9. Trade Analysis
5.10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.10.1. Threat Of New Entrants
5.10.2. Threat Of Substitutes
5.10.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.10.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.10.5. Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry
5.11. Regulatory Landscape
6 Specialty Lighting Market, by Light Source
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Light-Emitting Diode (LED)
6.3. Others (Halogen Lamps, Incandescent Lamps, Xenon Bulbs, & Metal Halide Lamps)
7 Specialty Lighting Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Entertainment
7.2.1. Stage Lighting
7.2.2. Studio Lighting
7.2.3. Others
7.3. Medical
7.3.1. Surgical Lighting
7.3.2. Examination Lighting
7.4. UV Lamps
7.4.1. Air Purification
7.4.2. Water Purification
7.4.3. Surface Purification
7.5. Others
7.5.1. Airport Lighting
7.5.2. Insect Trap Lighting
8 Specialty Lighting Market, by Region
8.1. Introduction
8.2. North America
8.2.1. US
8.2.2. Canada
8.2.3. Mexico
8.3. Europe
8.3.1. UK
8.3.2. Germany
8.3.3. France
8.3.4. Rest Of Europe
8.4. Asia Pacific (APAC)
8.4.1. China
8.4.2. Japan
8.4.3. India
8.4.4. South Korea
8.4.5. Rest Of APAC
8.5. Rest of the World
8.5.1. South America
8.5.2. Middle East & Africa
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1. Overview
9.2. 5-Year Revenue Analysis- Top 5 Companies
9.3. Market Share Analysis: Specialty Lighting Market (Top 5)
9.4. Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
9.4.1. Star
9.4.2. Pervasive
9.4.3. Participant
9.4.4. Emerging Leader
9.5. Competitive Benchmarking
9.6. Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
9.6.1. Progressive Companies
9.6.2. Responsive Companies
9.6.3. Dynamic Companies
9.6.4. Starting Blocks
9.7. Competitive Situations and Trends
10 Company Profiles
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Key Players
10.2.1. Signify
10.2.2. OSRAM
10.2.3. SMART Global Holdings (Cree LED)
10.2.4. USHIO
10.2.5. Advanced Specialty Lighting
10.2.6. Getinge AB
10.2.7. Herbert Waldman
10.2.8. Brandon Medical
10.2.9. Integra Lifesciences
10.2.10. Steris PLC
10.3. Other Players
10.3.1. Halma
10.3.2. Atlantic Ultraviolet
10.3.3. Xylem
10.3.4. Advanced UV
10.3.5. American Ultraviolet
10.3.6. Martin Professional
10.3.7. Altman Lighting
10.3.8. Chauvet & Sons
10.3.9. Guangzhou Yajiang Photoelectric Equipment Co.
10.3.10. Daray Medical
10.3.11. Color Imagination LED Lighting
10.3.12. Advanced Stage Lights
10.3.13. Technomed India
10.3.14. Simeon Medical
10.3.15. Crystal IS
11 Appendix
