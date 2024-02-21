Global Specialty Medical Chairs Market Report 2024: A $6.07 Billion Market in 2028, Registering a Forecasted Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.6%

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Medical Chairs Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The specialty medical chairs market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $4.58 billion in 2023 to $4.88 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth observed in the historic period can be attributed to several factors including the rising demands from an aging population, an increased prevalence of chronic diseases, the expansion of ambulatory care services, adherence to regulatory standards in healthcare, and a growing emphasis on patient-centric care.

The specialty medical chairs market size is expected to see strongly grown in the next few years. It will grow to $6.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. Anticipated growth in the forecast period is expected to result from increased demand for bariatric solutions, the integration of technology in patient care, the expansion of the home healthcare market, global development in healthcare infrastructure, and a growing awareness of ergonomics. Key trends projected for this period encompass the adoption of height-adjustable and multifunctional chairs, a patient-centric approach, the utilization of sustainable and eco-friendly materials, integration of telehealth services, and collaborations aimed at technological innovations.

The specialty medical chairs market is poised for growth, propelled by the increasing incidence of paralysis cases. Paralysis, marked by the loss of muscle function and voluntary movement in specific body parts or the entire body, necessitates specialized support. Specialty medical chairs offer enhanced comfort, mobility, and independence for individuals grappling with paralysis. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed a rise in paralytic cases from 111 in 2021 to 127 in 2022. This escalation in paralysis cases directly contributes to the burgeoning demand for specialty medical chairs.

An aging population stands as a pivotal driver in fueling the expansion of the specialty medical chairs market. The demographic shift toward an older population bracket necessitates tailored medical care, especially for the elderly who often grapple with mobility challenges and comfort needs. Specialty medical chairs are adept at addressing these unique requirements. According to a World Health Organization report from October 2022, projections indicate that by 2030, one in six individuals globally will be 60 years or older, and by 2050, the world will house 2.1 billion individuals aged 60 or above. This demographic trend significantly fuels the demand for specialty medical chairs. Leading companies in the specialty medical chairs market are prioritizing innovation to drive market revenue, focusing on technologically advanced solutions like digitally connected dental chairs and delivery systems. These setups, incorporating digital technologies, elevate the efficiency of dental procedures, enhance patient care, and streamline workflows for dental professionals. 

Innovation remains a cornerstone for major players in the specialty medical chairs market, with a focus on developing revolutionary solutions like the healthcare furniture tracking program, IOA for Life. This program assigns unique QR codes to each product, aiming to prolong furniture usage and mitigate the need for repairs or disposal. IOA's launch of IOA for Life in November 2022 represents a leap forward in sustainability and customer satisfaction. The QR codes embedded in the furniture products offer repair personnel comprehensive access to crucial details, including manufacturing dates, parts lists, instructional resources, and avenues for ordering replacements or connecting with customer service representatives, all accessible via smartphones or tablets. This comprehensive approach sets a benchmark in industry sustainability, championing longevity and ease in healthcare furniture maintenance.

The main types of specialty medical chair products are examination, treatment, and rehabilitation. Various types of technologies involved are electric, mechanical, hydraulic, electro-mechanical, and others, and are used by various end users, including hospitals, clinics, and others.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

  • By Product: Examination; Treatment; Rehabilitation
  • By Technology: Electric; Mechanical; Hydraulic; Electro-Mechanical; Other Technologies
  • By End User: Hospitals; Clinics; Other End Users

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments

Company Profiles:

  • Paramount Bed Holdings
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Fresenius Medical Care
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Henry Schein
  • Winco Mfg
  • MillerKnoll Inc.
  • Dentsply Sirona Inc.
  • Topcon Corporation
  • Planmeca
  • Diplomat Dental Ltd.
  • Invacare Corporation
  • Midmark Corporation
  • Pride Mobility Products
  • A-dec Inc.
  • Nemschoff Inc.
  • Hill Laboratories Company
  • Champion Mfg
  • Reichert Technologies Inc.
  • XO CARE
  • DentalEZ Inc.
  • Malvestio Group
  • AliMed Inc.
  • Rehab Seating Systems Inc.
  • ActiveAid Inc.
  • Forest Dental Products Inc.
  • BMB Medical
  • Trans Motion Medical Inc.
  • Hidemar
  • Craftmaster Contour Equipment

