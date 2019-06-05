Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Directory 2014-2019: Company A-Z, Headline Value, Stage of Development at Signing, Deal Component Type, Specific Therapy Target, & Technology Type

DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2019: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals. This report provides details of the latest Specialty Pharmaceutical agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Specialty Pharmaceutical deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Specialty Pharmaceutical deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 8,000 online deal records of actual Specialty Pharmaceutical deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking since 2014, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Specialty Pharmaceutical deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 50 most active companies in Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Specialty Pharmaceutical deals announded by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The chapter is organized by specific technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Specialty Pharmaceutical technologies and products.



Key Benefits



In-depth understanding of Specialty Pharmaceutical deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Specialty Pharmaceutical agreements with real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Specialty Pharmaceutical contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers since 2014

Insight into terms included in a Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers

2.4. Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering by deal type

2.5. Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering by therapy area

2.6. Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering by technology type

2.7. Deal terms for Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering

2.7.1 Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering headline values

2.7.2 Specialty Pharmaceutical deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Specialty Pharmaceutical deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Specialty Pharmaceutical royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Specialty Pharmaceutical deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers

4.3. Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Specialty Pharmaceutical contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Specialty Pharmaceutical contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



